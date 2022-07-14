Julia Roberts has been happily married for 20 years after defending herself against a scandal that accused her of “homewrecker”

Julia Roberts, one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, has had to pay everything she earned. Through her hard work and persistence, she became a living legend who fought against the “home wrecker” label to have a happy marriage.

Since her time as a young actress, Julia Roberts has provided her great talent. The gender never mattered; she always drew viewers to her and she sprinkled enough passion into any role to make it compelling.

The charming movie star also has an envy-worthy reality. She has been married to the same man, Danny Moder, for many years. These two have endured one of the longest marriages in Hollywood.

Julia Roberts during the Fashion Awards 2019 held at the Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England. | Photo: Getty Images

NO TELENOVELA START

However, their romance did not start out as a soap opera love story. They were in relationships with other people when they met in 2000.

Roberts was dating Benjamin Pratt while filming with Brad Pitt on “The Mexican.” It was then that she met the director of photography, Moder, who was married to a make-up artist, Vera Steimberg.

The “Pretty Woman” star later confessed that falling in love with Moder and deciding to spend the rest of her life with him made her existence incredible. She added, “I think the first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny, marrying Danny.”

Long before Roberts began to feel like she had met her soulmate, the actress was involved with other notable faces and decided to marry one of her lovers.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder during CORE Gala at Wiltern Theater on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo: Getty Images

SOME OF THEIR PARTNERS

The “The Mexican” star has been linked to Liam Neeson, Dylan McDermott, Jason Patric and Matthew Perry. She was also engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, but they broke up months before they could have made their vows.

In 1993, Roberts met country musician Lyle Lovett. The two fell in love and became husband and wife three weeks later. However, their marriage fell apart almost as quickly as it began: in 1995 they separated.

Seven years later, on July 4, 2002, he struck out on a new path with Moder after their wedding at his ranch. The couple married just a few months after the cameraman’s divorce.

Steinberg had been reluctant to sign the papers, having been married to the cameraman for four years. However, to Roberts and Moder, who were already in love, her relationship status made the situation seem “terribly complicated” at times.

They eventually got their happy ending and have stayed together for two decades. However, this seemingly perfect romance came with many sacrifices and accusations.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder seen leaving the screening of “Punch-Drunk Love” at Alice Tully Hall during the 10th Annual New York Film Festival on October 5, 2002 in New York City, New York. | Photo: Getty Images

ROBERTS DEFENDED

After their wedding on July 4, Steimberg accused the movie star. The makeup artist labeled Roberts a “husband stealer” and explained that she was still married to Moder when she began her extramarital affair with the TV goddess. She added:

“I will never be able to forgive Julia, she is a home wrecker.”

Steinberg’s accusations came with a dose of advice wrapped in a prediction. He maintained that his ex-husband had a habit of being a womanizer, which will never change. According to her, this would ultimately end Roberts and Moder’s romance. Without mincing words, the makeup artist said:

“He cheated on me and he will cheat on you.”

After the claims, Roberts did not remain silent; he defended his name and talked about how his romance with Moder started.

The movie star told Oprah Winfrey that she was drawn to the personality of the cinematographer. However, they remained friends for a long time due to the status of their relationship.

Like Moder, she ended a four-year romance with her ex-boyfriend, Bratt. The actress criticized the public’s interference in her love life with Moder, revealing that people just assumed and ran with those assumptions without really understanding how they came together.

The “Pretty Woman” star confidently maintained her innocence, adding that she was never a homewrecker or a husband-snatcher, but that people saw her as the easiest target to blame. Roberts clarified that they fell in love after ending their relationship.

“He arranged everything, apart and apart from me. And I arranged my life, apart and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we could finally fall in love with each other and be together,” he revealed.

While the actress was hit from all corners, she had a sweet relationship with her husband and enjoyed marital bliss. At the time, Roberts wanted people to give her love a new meaning.

The actress wanted the public to understand that their stars were aligned and, as she described it, “I was born to love and be this man’s wife.”

THE MARRIAGE OF ROBERTS AND MODER

Fortunately, these two have prepared a happily ever after. Their relationship weathered the storms and pressures, and they continued to grow stronger as the years passed, understanding each other deeply.

Roberts stated that choosing to be with Moder was the best decision she ever made and that she feels lucky to be his wife. The actress confessed that they are in awe of each other’s company, adding that Moder is her “favorite human” whose advice and opinions she always listens to.

They have been married for twenty years and have not stopped showering each other with love and attention. The couple’s wedding anniversary is July 4. In the past, they have honored the date with sweet posts on Instagram.

In addition to anniversary celebrations, Roberts has a duty to rave about her husband on other memorable dates like his birthdays. Earlier in the year, she celebrated the cinematographer with a photo of him clutching a surfboard, and her caption read:

“Happy everything, you make my world go round.”

Roberts has shared that their perfect romance was achieved through mutual understanding. She jokingly revealed that the secret to her longevity is having two sinks in the bathroom and sharing lots of kisses.

Amid the kissing, Roberts is also aware that her husband’s personality has helped their marriage. As she described Moder, she said:

“He’s formidable. He’s a man among men, selfless and all-encompassing,” Roberts said. “He stays true to the decisions that he has made.”

THE HAPPY HOUSE OF ROBERTS AND MODER

The enviable couple have also created the sweetest family by keeping their kids out of the spotlight! They share three children: the twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, and the youngest, Henry.

In 2019, fans were treated to a nice familiar look from the whole pack. Moder held the camera while Roberts huddled in the middle of her children. The father-of-three joked effusively, “That cute mom in the middle. We love you so much.”

Indeed, Roberts deserves to be called by all the sweetest names dedicated to a family woman. When she became a mother, she sacrificed her career to focus on her children.

“By the time we had children, I had accomplished things and felt confident about that part of my life. I was so happy to move into the family phase of my life in a sincere way,” she said.

Making those sacrifices wasn’t enough, but Roberts wanted to make sure she was raising the kids the right way. Fortunately, all her hands were on deck, as Moder continued to support her. Thus they enjoyed the effects of being in harmony until the present.