Julia Roberts has been tailoring better than anyone in 30 years with these style tricks

The tailored suit has long ceased to be exclusive to the male wardrobe. However, it is still rarely seen on the red carpet where traditional codes invite women to wear dresses. One of the first to rebel against this archaic dress code was Julia Roberts, who already in 1990 revolutionized the Golden Globes with a tailor from Armani that made history. Since then the actress has become the definitive muse to combine the suit jacket. We review their outfits, each one more brilliant, with a tailor as a common point.

HALF CHNDAL HALF TAILOR, THE NEW VIRAL LOOK OF JULIA ROBERTS Julia Roberts with Adidas and Gucci collaboration tailor.Gtresonline

For the promotion on the Jimmy Kimmel show of Journey to Paradise, the film in which she stars alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts chose a look from the most desired collaboration of the season: Adidas x Gucci. A jacket suit that brings together the best of both brands. Adidas’ signature triple stripes put their own spin on the blazer and dress pants, featuring the ’70s aesthetic that Alessandro Michele, creative director of the Italian luxury brand, loves so much. Nobody like Julia to defend this risky combo with a teacher.

The style trick? Play masculine and feminine duality by combining salons and tie.

TOTAL LOOK

Julia Roberts in a blue suit jacket.Gtresonline

The denim fabric is always a good resource to update any look. Including the jacket suit that – of course – Julia Roberts has already tried on. The actress chooses a light blue two-piece with a strategically tight jacket and the pants of the moment: oversize and high-waisted.

The key: carry it as easily as possible. With a sober shirt and shoes that provide a disruptive touch, dare with a pair of white.

THIS IS HOW JULIA ROBERTS WEARS THE TAILORING SHORTS Actress Julia Roberts in tailored shorts.Gtresonline

The actress was also a pioneer in shorten the pants of the suit jacket. Famous is his tailored look with shorts on beautiful woman. Here we see her with a modern version of shorts coordinated with a jacket. A style trick that has subsequently been adopted by fashion experts to make it one of the key trends in street style during the summer months.

How to hit? In this case, it is about choosing two antagonistic colors, such as white and black. A mix that always works.

THE SUIT THAT JULIA ROBERTS WEAR IN THE 90S AND IS A TREND TODAY

Julia Roberts in 1990 in an Armani men’s tailored suit.Getty Images

No long dresses, the then nicknamed America’s Bride picked up his Golden Globe in 1990 for his role steel magnolias with a armani tailor, from the men’s collection (tie included). A gray suit that today is very topical, even more so taking into account the return of the oversize.

The fashion lesson: Julia has assured that feeling comfortable is her priority on the red carpet, a principle that (we subscribe) must prevail over any trend.

