Julia Roberts has ensured her smile for a staggering sum: that’s how much

Julia Roberts, in addition to her incredible acting skills and her beauty, she is famous for a rather peculiar wonderful feature: it is not her flowing red hair or her long legs, but her smile dazzling that the actress has decided to insure for 30 million dollars.

Julia definitely embodies the saying: “a smile that lights up the room“And when you have such a precious trait you need to protect it. And that’s exactly what Roberts did: her iconic smile is covered by a huge, multi-million dollar insurance policy.

Thirty million dollars seems unreasonable at first, why would anyone spend such a fortune insuring a part of their body? For ordinary people this is the case but, in reality, in Hollywood it is a real practice: Julia is just one of many celebrities who are protecting their winning characteristics with impressive insurance policies.

Let’s take a few examples: Mariah Carey’s legs were once insured for $ 1 billion. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has a colossal $ 144 million policy on his mighty legs. His colleague, David Beckham, follows him with a staggering $ 70 million.

Female celebrities also don’t care when it comes to their breasts or bottoms: Jennifer Lopez’s buttocks are worth $ 27 million, while Kylie Minogue has insured hers for $ 5 million. As for the upper body, Madonna leads the pack, having insured her breasts for a whopping $ 2 million.