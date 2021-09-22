Julia Roberts has ensured her smile for a staggering sum: that’s how much

Julia Roberts decided to insure her smile for a simply extraordinary amount, following what appears to be a veritable Hollywood trend.
Julia Roberts, in addition to her incredible acting skills and her beauty, she is famous for a rather peculiar wonderful feature: it is not her flowing red hair or her long legs, but her smile dazzling that the actress has decided to insure for 30 million dollars.
Julia definitely embodies the saying: “a smile that lights up the room“And when you have such a precious trait you need to protect it. And that’s exactly what Roberts did: her iconic smile is covered by a huge, multi-million dollar insurance policy.
Thirty million dollars seems unreasonable at first, why would anyone spend such a fortune insuring a part of their body? For ordinary people this is the case but, in reality, in Hollywood it is a real practice: Julia is just one of many celebrities who are protecting their winning characteristics with impressive insurance policies.
Let’s take a few examples: Mariah Carey’s legs were once insured for $ 1 billion. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has a colossal $ 144 million policy on his mighty legs. His colleague, David Beckham, follows him with a staggering $ 70 million.
Female celebrities also don’t care when it comes to their breasts or bottoms: Jennifer Lopez’s buttocks are worth $ 27 million, while Kylie Minogue has insured hers for $ 5 million. As for the upper body, Madonna leads the pack, having insured her breasts for a whopping $ 2 million.