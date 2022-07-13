Julia Roberts has shown and normalized armpit hair

Vivienne Tam’s dress Julia Robertsalong with her unshaven armpits, at the Notting Hill premiere in 1999, will go down in history as one of the most iconic red carpet appearances.

While it is now customary for empowered stars like Amandla Stenberg, Bella Thorne, Halsey and Paris Jackson proudly show off their armpit hair, Hollywood legend Julia seems to have started the movement “embrace your body hair” in the late nineties.

Arriving on the red carpet for the endearing comedy, which also starred Hugh grant, the then 31-year-old actress’s unshaven armpits were visible as she greeted viewers, sparking many conversations about why she ditched the razor. Unsurprisingly, the tabloid press expressed contempt for the alleged rebellion of Julia Roberts against the canons of beauty and speculated that perhaps she was doing a feminist statement.

Or maybe body hair was something her then-boyfriend liked. Benjamin Bratt, they asked themselves. Like Julia Roberts she will try to have an appearance determined by the preferences of her lover.

Julia, who has given us style classes, only addressed the speculation back in 2018, during an appearance on the talk show of AND!, Busy Tonightbrought to you by Busy Philipps – and dating has been making the rounds online again lately.

Busy said: “You rocked your hairy armpit at the Notting Hill premiere, and you never really said if that was like a statement. And when I was younger, I took it as a statement. I thought it was really punk rock and cool.”

“And I was wondering if at the time you felt like it was a punk rock statement or if you were literally like, ‘I can’t. I can’t shave my armpits this month.'”

Julia replied, “The image is vivid in my mind, actually, from that moment,” before going on to explain that the moment was not really an intended feminist statement but, in fact, an accidental oversight of how the dress would look on her body.