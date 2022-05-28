Julia Roberts has the perfect sandals to wear with pants

Julia Roberts graced the red carpet of the Cannes festival with a look true to his style, distinguished and different from all. In an area where voluminous super dresses and the most extravagant designs abound, the Hollywood star opted for a sober and minimalist style: a fitted tailored suit in total black signed by Louis Vuitton.

The perfect combination of Julia Roberts: jacket and pants with high-heeled sandals.

One more time, Julia Roberts gave a class of style and demonstrated how simplicity can be the most chic. Especially because of the way he combined the jacket with tails and pants.

The key accessory Julia Roberts to walk like a queen on the red carpet of the French film festival were the flip flops stiletto heels that, together with the dazzling Chopard necklace, added shine to a 100% sober style.

The star of “Pretty Woman” is a specialist in breaking style conventions, and her look to attend the presentation of the film “Armageddon Time” -with Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins- in Cannes was a clear display of her commitment to disruptive fashion, with identity and singularity.

On the red carpet, Julia Roberts gave a lesson on how to wear high-heeled sandals with pants.

Julia Roberts he bet on tailoring again, with a black tailcoat-type jumpsuit, and with the precise touch of glamor that the flip flops with straps design -one of them to the ankle- that are a trend this season. The way he paired his black “tuxedo jumpsuit” – with satin details on the lapels and buttons – with pants and flip flops matching high heels inspire and encourage you to choose your style as a successful alternative for special occasions.

Julia Roberts shows that pants can be a party garment and protagonist of looks, and if you also combine them with flip flops With heels, the look is elevated to another level, like a Hollywood star.