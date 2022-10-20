Julia Roberts has the perfect suit for women over 50 and it’s from Zara

american actress Julia Roberts (54) owns a unique style. Always fresh, young and on trend, her outfits tend to inspire beyond what was dreamed of with successful combinations full of feminine air and a lot of romanticism.

This is the case of her pink suit, which has been in fashion since Zendaya wore her Valentino outfit at Paris Fashion Week, although Julia changed it with a sweater to fall in love with: dare to copy her style! And more if we tell you that it is from Zara.

Julia combined her bright pink suit with black nails and a sweater in the same color as the outfit. Fabulous! Font. woman today

How to Wear Julia Roberts Pink Suit

The hot pink or light fuchsia shade ended up being called “Valentino pink”. And it is that this new fury infected several influencers and celebrities to the point that Zara also brought out its own version of it at a low cost and very tempting price.

Let’s see how to wear it according to the trend.

The style of blazer and hot pink pants became one of the favorite options to attend any event or red carpet. On point, easy to combine and super cool, this fashion hit has a few secrets so you can incorporate it into your wardrobe.

First of all, if you are not willing to get a pink suit signed by a luxury brand, you can go to Zara to get it. The fast fashion brand jumped on the hot pink craze and included in its collection this set of pieces that, together, make up the most rejuvenating look for anyone.

Together with her new partner in the fiction of “Journey to Paradise”, her new romantic comedy. Font. Instagram @juliaroberts Caption

The Zara jacket costs 59.95 euros and the pants 29.95. You can wear them separately, but if you want to wear it in the Julia Roberts style, don’t forget to add a sweater in the same and identical hot pink tone.

This is how the legendary actress from Pretty Woman wore it, who returns to premiere a romantic comedy with Journey to Paradise where she will make an unexpected trip with her ex-husband, played by George Clooney.

At one of the press conferences she was seen in this amazing pink outfit that, with some details in its design, looks like a dream!

The jacket was fitted to the body, it had masculine lapels and slightly bulging shoulder pads to give it the perfect romantic and flattering touch. In addition to the high waist for the pants, which had a loose leg with an even wider finish, impeccable!

Although the Zara alternative differs in the detail of the bulging shoulder pads, it retains the fit of the pants and the rest of the jacket. It will suffice to add a blouse, a turtleneck sweater with some feminine and romantic detail, and you already have the style of Julia Roberts!

Do you dare to explore this option for your next event? We assure you that it will be a success: it is the most flattering shade of all and, as if that were not enough, it is a fashion hit!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.