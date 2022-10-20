Entertainment

Julia Roberts has the perfect suit for women over 50 and it’s from Zara

american actress Julia Roberts (54) owns a unique style. Always fresh, young and on trend, her outfits tend to inspire beyond what was dreamed of with successful combinations full of feminine air and a lot of romanticism.

This is the case of her pink suit, which has been in fashion since Zendaya wore her Valentino outfit at Paris Fashion Week, although Julia changed it with a sweater to fall in love with: dare to copy her style! And more if we tell you that it is from Zara.

