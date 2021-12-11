Julia Roberts: her 5 unmissable films

Big eyes and an unmistakable smile: Julia Roberts, born on October 28, 1967, is the Hollywood diva next door. With his films he conquered audiences all over the world: from roles in romantic comedies, to the most committed interpretations, the actress has always shown her great talent which has earned herOscar with “Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth”.

On the occasion of her birthday, to pay homage to her, we suggest the films in which she is the protagonist, to be absolutely reviewed!

Steel Flowers (1989)

Drama-sentimental film in which a very young Julia Roberts plays the role of a mother who decides to have a child, despite suffering from a severe form of diabetes.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Iconic film that made the history of romantic cinema, in which Julia Roberts plays the role of Vivian Ward, a prostitute who will change the life of billionaire Edward Lewis, a charming Richard Gere.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Romantic comedy par excellence, masterfully played by Julia Roberts who finds herself at the wedding of her best friend, determined to win him back….

Friendly enemies (1998)

A very touching film, halfway between drama and comedy, which sees a talented Julia Roberts competing with an extraordinary Susan Sarandon, to win the love of her new partner’s children. Illness, feelings and respect for the family are intertwined in a film not to be missed.

Notting Hill (1999)

A real cult to see and review, in which Roberts plays Anna Scott, a movie star who meets love in a Notting Hill bookshop thanks to William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Julia Roberts is Elizabeth Gilbert, a woman who is missing something and who during a trip to Italy will know not only the pleasures of the palate, but also those of life. And in India she will dominate to meditate and be able to forgive herself by listening to herself. A film so important and profound that it transformed the actress herself.

