Julia Roberts: Her Best Jean Looks from Pretty Woman to Today

There are many favorite moments with Julia Roberts since the nineties. Her talent has led her to interpret some of the roles that will remain recorded in pop culture, almost always wearing jeans in the best ways. She did when she played Anna Scott in nottinghill, when she spoke to Hugh Grant those words that will go down in history: ‘I’m just a girl in front of a boy, asking him to love her’, or, in Pretty Woman, with high waist pants and blazers loose.

Since then, the American actress, Julia Robertsalready marked the guidelines to wear these favorite pants in the most flattering ways. He has shown it both on the recording sets and in his street stylelooking for simple combinations that make her look well dressed, through the construction of a impeccable looks with basic garments. It is worth taking note of these keys, since most of them, more than ten or twenty years later, still feel as valid as then. We list some of the most prominent below.

Julia Roberts is the best inspiration to wear jeans

jeans with blazer

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Courtesy.

Since its appearance in Pretty Woman in 1990, Julia Robertsappealed to the wardrobe basics to find a flattering combination and chic without too much effort. Then the mom jeans were consecrated in denim classic without washouts. In a scene in the film that she starred in with Richard Gere, she wore them with a blazer black oversized and a plain white shirt.

light jeans with sandals