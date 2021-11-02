Julia Roberts, how the actress became: gorgeous at 54

A unique actress Julia Roberts, who has been able to best interpret the characters who have entrusted her in films of all kinds. From horror to drama, Julia has always proven that she is an eclectic and talented actress. Its beauty? Just an added value!

Today she is no longer the little girl of Pretty Woman but the brightness of his famous smile is always the same. Julia Roberts has never lost that desire to live and smile at life that have made her one of the most loved and paid actresses in the world. At 54 she is still an icon of beauty, style and elegance for many women.

Julia Roberts, how are you today at 54? Always beautiful!

Hollywood today is her second home: Julia Fiona Roberts however it has humble origins. The actress is in fact the third child of an appliance salesman and a secretary. He came into the world in 1967 in Smyrna (Georgia).

Being an actress was not immediately her dream: the love for animals brought her towards a veterinary career, but a series of bad events caused his dream to collapse into a thousand pieces.

At just 4 years old, his parents separate and at nine his father suddenly passes away. He rolls up his sleeves, studies, works as a waitress or even as a saleswoman. After school he leaves his hometown to move to New York with his sister Lisa. This is where she tries to be successful as an actress. To pay for her diction and acting studies, she parades in the “Click” fashion agency.

The first time on the big screen

His first role is in the film “Blood red”, alongside his brother Eric Roberts. 1989 is the year of her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress with Herbert Ross’ film “Steel flowers”. But to give it worldwide notoriety is the famous “Pretty woman” directed by Garry Marshall, together with the beloved Richard Gere.

In private Julia, unlike her colleagues, did not give much room to chatter. After the end of the marriage with the country music singer and actor Lyle Lovett, Julia immerses herself in her work and in 1997 with the funny film by PJ Hogan “My Best Friend’s Wedding” conquers the general public. “Conspiracy hypothesis” e “Friendly enemies” alongside the great Susan Sarandon (1998), a triumph of audiences and critics.

Between 1999 and 2000 with “Notting Hill” and “If you run away I marry you” Julia reaches the pinnacle of world success.

Julia, the new marriage and what it looks like today

She remarries with Daniel Moder, cameraman son of producer Mike Moder, in July 2002: with him she has three children (Hazel Patricia and Phinneaus Walter, heterozygous twins born in November 2004 and Henry, born in June 2007).

Obviously in recent years she has continued to collect success after another becoming, thanks to social media, a supporter of the rights of the weakest.