Julia Roberts in costume at the age of 54 shows an incredible physique

America’s ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts he bewitched the whole world with his radiant smile and his dark doe eyes. Although he has never focused on his body, but – on the contrary – he has always tried to put his talent and charisma in the foreground, the American actress, now 54 years old, has a breathtaking physique on her side. Which, lucky her !, she managed to preserve her beauty, even after the age of 50, when the combo of hormones and physiological aging tends to weigh down the silhouette. Well, on the afternoon of December 25, Julia Roberts was paparazzi on Sydney beach together with her inseparable husband Danny Moder, two years younger than her, and their three children. The photos stolen from the Daily Mail they focus on the flawless physical form of the eternal Pretty Woman: wrapped in a fluorescent pink one-piece swimsuit, for Julia Roberts time seems to have stopped at 30. Hyper feminine shapes and lots and lots of tone. Chapeau Julia!

When you’re over 50, expert advice for staying toned like Julia Roberts



It is forbidden to surrender to the physiological physical aging after the age of 50. Let us be inspired by Julia Roberts, as Carlo Borriello, maxillofacial surgeon and aesthetic doctor of Medical Beauty Spot in Milan, Lucca and Malta recalls, “nothing can replace the benefits of a healthy diet and regular physical activity. That said, approaching menopause and poor collagen production that befall the over 50s can easily translate into overweight and / or laxity problems. “Having said that, let’s move on to the solutions:” to combat cellulite, swelling and accumulation of fat, yes to a specific and non-invasive protocol, able to give firmness, tone and oxygenation. It works very well the association of multipolar radiofrequency with Venus Legacy pulsed electromagnetic fields and carboxytherapy. After 6 sessions, each lasting about 40 minutes on a weekly basis, the treated area will be remodeled, the skin texture smooth and homogeneous, the tone lifted. The first method allows to stimulate the collagen production process, while the second works by stimulating lymphatic drainage and inducing lipolysis in the treated areas. At home, then, I recommend that you consistently apply an excellent body moisturizer morning and evening. “Teamwork for a lean, toned, age-free body like that of Julia Roberts (more or less).

