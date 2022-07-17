Julia Roberts is honored at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum Gala

A star-studded evening at the museum is getting even more starry.

Julia Robertsmovie star, if ever there was one, will be honored with the inaugural Gala Icon Award, which celebrates “an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact” at the event. Academy Museum of FilmThe second annual Academy Museum Gala, a fundraiser similar to the Met Gala, the museum announced Friday.

At the event on October 15, 2022, chaired by Oscar-winning Actors Halle Berry Y Lupita Nyong’o and two trustees of the Academy Museum, an Oscar-nominated producer jason blum and Emmy Award-winning writer/director/producer Ryan Murphy, Erin Brockovich The Oscar winner will be celebrated with previously announced honorees. mikey lee (pillar award for “exemplary leadership and support of the Academy Museum”), steve mcqueen (Vantage Award for “an artist or scholar who has helped contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema”) and tilda swinton (Visionary Award for “an artist or scholar whose extensive output has contributed to the art of cinema”).

“During her long and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles.” Jacqueline Stewart, just appointed The director and president of the Academy Museum said in a statement. “We are delighted to honor his continued excellence in the field and his contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, Rolex and our Presidents and Host Committee for making the second annual gala a night to remember.

The 2021 inaugural gala raised more than $11 million for the museum.

The museum also announced that several big names have joined the gala’s host committee, including the newly named Oscar winner. ariana deboseas much as Adrian Brody, amanda seyfried Y Thomas Sadoski, awkwafina, Billie Lourd, bryce dallas howard, Chloe Sevigny, colman sunday, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Darren Criss, eddie redmayne, Eiza Gonzalez, elle fanning, Emma Roberts, George C. Wolfe, near glenn, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Joe Jonas & sofia turner, jon hamm, jonathan older, Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann, kate hudson, katherine hahn, Keke Palmer, cudi boy, Kirsten Dunst, Leonardo Dicaprio, Leticia Wright, Lily Collins, Lucy Liu, natasha lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Regina Hall, Renee Zellweger, Riley Keough, Robert Duvall, Ron Howard, Ruth Negga Y Selma Blair.

The production and planning of the event is supervised by the creative director of the gala. smooth love and art director Raul Avila.

