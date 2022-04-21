Julia Roberts is no longer blonde and premieres hair color

The actress Julia Roberts He surprises us in each and every one of his appearances and this time he does it by saying goodbye to his blonde highlights that he has worn in recent years and betting on a change of look that we love and surely from the hand of his hairdresser Serge Normant who always tends to fine-tune his hair for years.

It is a coppery brown hair that, in addition to giving your hair extra volume, also gives it much more shine and is an easy-maintenance brown hair tone that also style all kinds of faces and it is one of the best looks from the 50s. “the shades brunette either chestnut trees They hide the most punished and damaged hair very well and camouflage imperfections better than blondes, as well as giving a greater sensation of volume and density and in longer hair such as those of Julia Robertssome caramel highlights they usually break the uniformity and are spectacular”.

Also, if combined with a good haircut like the shag at the height of the actress’s chest, the result could not be more flattering. And it’s been a while since Julia Roberts He did not surprise us with a new change of look and now he does it with this tone of hair that adds volume to fine hair with those waves in the hair whose casual result is a success.