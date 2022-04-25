Julia Roberts is no longer blonde and premieres the hair color that best suits at 50

The actress Julia Roberts He surprises us in each and every one of his appearances and this time he does it by saying goodbye to his blonde highlights that he has worn in recent years and betting on a change of look that we love and surely from the hand of his hairdresser Serge Normant who always tends to fine-tune his hair for years.

It is a coppery brown hair that, in addition to giving your hair extra volume, also gives it much more shine and is an easy-maintenance brown hair tone that also style all kinds of faces and it is one of the best looks after 50. Because as he assures us Nadia BarrientosCEO of the salon The Madroom“the tones brunette either chestnuts they hide the most punished and damaged hair very well and camouflage imperfections better than blondes in addition to giving a greater sensation of volume and density and in longer hair like Julia Roberts, some caramel highlights they usually break the uniformity and are spectacular”.

Julia Roberts returns to brown hair with contouring highlights that enhance different areas of light in her hair and stylize her face.GTres Online.

Something the stylist also agrees on David Lorentewhich also points out that “a medium brown seasoned with highlights or highlights of hazelnut or honey is ideal for smoothing skin tone and the key is to look for the contouring moment and lighten the ends and the front strands towards the face with these nuances”.

Also, if they are combined with a good haircut like the shag at the height of the actress’s chest, the result could not be more flattering. And it’s been a while since Julia Roberts surprised us with a new change of look and now she does it with this tone of hair that adds volume to fine hair with those waves in the hair whose casual result is a success.

Julia Roberts’ new coppery chestnut brings more shine and volume to hair at 50.GTres Online.

And the good thing about this hair color is that it is more versatile than it seems because you can customize it and wear it more hazelnut, more copper, more chocolate and always feel good to give a fresh elegant and stylish look for both your short hair and long hair. long or if you wear straight or curly hair as in the case of the actress.

