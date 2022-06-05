Julia Roberts is pure elegance in a jumpsuit and sandals at Cannes 2022

Julia Roberts she is the most beautiful woman in the world, or rather, the most elegant. Since she started her career in Hollywood, the world has been at her feet and so have the best designers, because the actress has it all: a radiant smile, acting talent and passion for fashion. And although it is true that she has carried some of the dresses most sophisticated in history, like that Vintage Valentino dress with which she took home the Oscar Award in 2001, she has also worn a couple of pants on more than one occasion on the red carpet.

But the American Julia Roberts was not the first. Before her, an equally talented and disruptive actress, she dared to dress like the men of her time: Marlene Dietrich. The actress wore the most impeccable outfits in the thirties when it was still illegal to do so. Today, we take it for granted that personalities like Julia Roberts bet on a jumpsuit Type tails to pose in front of the cameras on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, but let’s not forget that it is thanks to strong women who took the risk of wearing originally masculine garments with a lot of personality. In addition, there is something extremely elegant about a tuxedo that makes no one resist wearing it at some point in their lives.