Julia Roberts is the portrait of elegance in a black tuxedo-style jumpsuit

She is recognized worldwide for her impeccable work in successful films such as beautiful woman (1990), Notting Hill (1999), Ocean’s Eleven (2001) or Erin Brockovich (2000), but Julia Roberts she is not only one of the actresses of Hollywood more famous too a fashion icon.

The talented movie star gave an account of the latter this Thursday, May 19, when attending the seventy-fifth edition of the Cannes Film Festival looking like the epitome of elegance in an all black look with which it reaffirmed itself as a benchmark of style.

Julia Roberts conquers Cannes in a jumpsuit tuxedo

With a waste of panache, security and glamour, the 54-year-old interpreter arrived on the red carpet at the premiere of Armageddon Time, during the third day of the festival, sheathed in an elegant and modern jumpsuit black signed by the French brand Louis Vuitton.

The suit in which Roberts donned to attend the important event was made to measure with a marked tuxedo style. The design featured a plunging neckline, silk notch lapels, pronounced shoulder pads, darts at the waist, and a classic tails train.

Under the guidance of your head stylist, Elizabeth Stewartthe Oscar winner maintained the monochromatic aesthetic of the original garment by combining it only with a pair of minimal matching strappy sandals by Rene Caovilla with which he took style steps.

When it comes to accessories, Julia proved that less is more by wearing only a dazzling new Chopard necklace -brand of which she is an ambassador- falling on her décolletage to add the perfect dose of luxury and sparkle to the monochromatic ensemble.

From the firm’s Red Carpet 2022 collection, the authentic piece statement of fine jewelry is crafted in ethical white and yellow gold; adorned with a rare yellow diamond of more than 100 carats and set with pear and cushion shaped diamonds.

Finally, the famous mother of three completed her sophisticated styling wearing her reddish hair combed with voluminous curls; an elegant make-up that enhanced her timeless natural beauty and an understated burgundy manicure as the final touch.

In this way, with this stylistic proposal for his parade for the red carpet of Cannes, Julia Roberts not only did he look sensational, also imposed fashion while He had a very lively smile on his face..