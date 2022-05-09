Julia Roberts, Jlo, Salma Hayek and Lilly Collins showed their moms – Revista Para Ti

Every May 8 in the United States, Mother’s Day is celebrated., while in other parts of the world such as Mexico it is celebrated on May 10. This festivity remembers all mothers and like every year, social networks are flooded with messages of thanks and words full of love.

Of course, celebrities also echo this day and remember their mothers in a very special way. Such was the case of the actress Julia Robertswho greeted his mother Betty Lou Bredemus, with some warm words. “Happy mothers day. That we be mothers when we want, how we want and if we want“wrote the protagonist of”Pretty Woman“.

Julia Roberts and Betty Lou Bredemus. Photo: I.G.

Who also joined the celebration was Salma Hayek who published a tender image with Diana Jimenez Medina. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers of all the countries that celebrate it today. Thank you Mom for inspiring me and bringing me into this world. And thank you Valentina for coming to this world to make my biggest dream come true, to be your Mom“, Said the 55-year-old Mexican.

Salma Hayek and Diana Jimenez Medina. Photo: I.G.

On the other hand, the protagonist of “Emily in Paris“, LillyCollins dedicated a post to Jill Tavelman. “For all the memories, for all the lessons, for everything to come, thank you. I am so thankful that you are my mom. I love you to the moon and back“He posted on his official Instagram account.

Lilly Collins and Jill Tavelman. Photo: I.G.

In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez together with his partner Ben Affleck He remembered through a vintage video from 15 years ago his greeting for Mother’s Day. In the video clip, the announcer is heard saying “the sexiest couple in all of Hollywood” while they smile and wish congratulations to all the mothers in the world.