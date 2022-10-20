Julia Roberts joins Barbiecore and shows how to wear the color of the moment

Julia Roberts dazzles every red carpet she attends. Her beauty and her natural charm mean that when she appears, all eyes are directed at her. That is why it is inevitable that all her looks are the focus of attention and become news. In addition, of course, her experience in fashion allows her to succeed in each one of her outfits and, in this way, adapt to the most trendy styles in the world.

Once again, then, the Hollywood actress joined one of the trends that have been sweeping the scene: Barbiecore, which includes pink, fuchsia and their derivatives in her looks. And in the last few weeks she didn’t do it once, but twice.

Julia Roberts joins Barbiecore. Photo: AFP.

Julia Roberts in casual and gala Barbiecore

Julia Roberts is presenting Ticket to Paradise, a new film in which she stars alongside George Clooney. To do this, he chose two looks in fuchsia: one casual and one gala.

On October 12, the artist attended The Jess Cagle Show and wore a set of pants, blazer and shirt by Australian designer Alex Perry. Then, on October 17, the actress shone on the red carpet for the presentation of her film, which took place at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

The gala look you chose Julia Roberts for the Avant Premiere it was a long dress -with a maxi neckline and sleeves up to the elbows-, also fuchsia. On this occasion, she opted for designer Greta Constantine. The Hollywood star combined it with some earrings with pink stones, by Chopard.

And these were not the only occasions that Julia Roberts he leaned towards fuchsia. Like any fashion expert who sets trends, the actress She had already worn two other looks that anticipated Barbiecore.

In 2018, for the Avant Premiere of Homecoming -the series in which she starred for two years- the artist used a fuchsia pants and shirt set, by Brandon Maxwell.

The following year, for the Oscars ceremony, Julia Roberts captivated everyone present with a dress of the same color, by Elie Saab.

Julia Roberts in 2018 and in 2019.