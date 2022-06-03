Entertainment

Julia Roberts Just Wore a 100-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth as Much as a Mansion

Julia Roberts has had many iconic looks during her decades-long career in Hollywood. They include her unforgettable black and white Valentino dress at the Oscars. In addition to rocking stunning gowns on the red carpet, the star also sports eye-catching jewelry. At a recent Cannes Film Festival event, Roberts donned a dazzling diamond-studded necklace. The 100-carat stunner is so expensive she could buy a mansion.

‘Pretty Woman’ star tops Hollywood’s A-list

According to IMDb, Julia Roberts decided to try acting after her brother found success in Hollywood. Her first credited performance of her was in 1987 and she had the lead role of her the following year. After successes like steel magnolias Y flatlinersRoberts’ popularity skyrocketed.

