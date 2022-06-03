Julia Roberts Just Wore a 100-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth as Much as a Mansion

Julia Roberts has had many iconic looks during her decades-long career in Hollywood. They include her unforgettable black and white Valentino dress at the Oscars. In addition to rocking stunning gowns on the red carpet, the star also sports eye-catching jewelry. At a recent Cannes Film Festival event, Roberts donned a dazzling diamond-studded necklace. The 100-carat stunner is so expensive she could buy a mansion.

‘Pretty Woman’ star tops Hollywood’s A-list

According to IMDb, Julia Roberts decided to try acting after her brother found success in Hollywood. Her first credited performance of her was in 1987 and she had the lead role of her the following year. After successes like steel magnolias Y flatlinersRoberts’ popularity skyrocketed.

In 2001, he starred alongside George Clooney and other celebrities in Ocean’s Eleven. She agreed to be a part of the film after Clooney sent her $20 and the script. At the time, she had been earning tens of millions per project.

Another of Roberts’ best-known works is 1990’s Pretty Woman. In the classic film, she plays Vivian, who falls in love with her Prince Charming, a wealthy businessman, Edward, played by Richard Gere. The film ends with the iconic moment of Edward climbing Vivian’s fire escape.

Many fans also remember the scene where Edward presents Vivian with a diamond necklace. The dazzling accessory lay in a box, which he proceeded to close as she reached for it. Roberts’ laugh was genuine because the unexpected moment was unscripted.

Julia Roberts’ diamond necklace stunned on the Cannes red carpet

the bauble of Pretty Woman she looked elegant, but Julia Roberts wore an even more impressive jewel on the Cannes red carpet. On May 19, the actor attended a screening of Armageddon time at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a Chopard stunner.

This 18k yellow and white gold lariat necklace features a giant yellow diamond pendant. The rare gem weighs more than 100 carats, Chopard claims. Another 54.67 carats of alternating pear-shaped and cushion-cut white diamonds line the necklace. Woman & Home reports that it is similar to the “Tiffany Diamond made famous by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 and later worn by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.”

The Chopard piece has an estimated eight-figure value, or at least $10 million. That amount could easily buy a mansion. The jaw-dropping necklace was the centerpiece of Roberts’ ensemble, which also included a sleek black Louis Vuitton tuxedo jumpsuit.

Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele designed the 100-carat necklace. The jewelry brand and Roberts have worked together in the past, creating the Happy Diamonds x Julia Roberts collection.

What is Julia Roberts doing now?

Julia Roberts has recently completed several projects, including the political thriller gas light. In the Starz limited series, she plays the main character, Martha Mitchell. The story centers on the Watergate scandal and is inspired by the slow burn podcast.

In addition, Roberts is filming an adaptation of Leave the world behind. The plot of the drama revolves around a family who finds out about an unexpected power outage in the city during their vacation. Co-stars include Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

Fans are also looking forward to Roberts’ appearance in little bee Y ticket to paradise. Launch dates for those projects could be in 2022 or the next few years.

