Julia Roberts: knows all her houses

No doubt Julia Roberts is one of the big hollywood starsAcademy Award-winning actress and producer, who has on several occasions expressed her liking for real estate.

Currently the star of beautiful woman has several amazing housestwo of them located in the Point Dume area in Malibu and a Victorian-style house in San Francisco, which caused great expectation within the real estate market.

We share everything you need to know about Julia Roberts houses!

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Goldenbear Ranch

In the 1990s, Julia Roberts became engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, and together they bought a lakeside property in Whitefish, Montana, known as Goldenbear Ranch. Although the couple never lived in this house as they broke off their engagement, it is known to have had a rustic style, five bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, a boat dock and a guest house.

Gramercy Park Penthouse

In 1993, the famous actress bought a penthouse in the exclusive Gramercy Park neighborhood of New York, which he ended up renting. However, it is known that the building was built in the early 20th century and renovated in 1980.

Ranch in Taos

East ranch in Taos, New Mexicohe went to the actress and Moder were married on July 4, 2002. Thus, the couple and their three children often spend time at this property, the best known in the area. A curious fact is that Roberts bought the house from former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originate desde.

Houses in Malibu

In 2003, Roberts and Moder purchased the first of several properties in Malibu for $9.5 million dollars. Subsequently, they acquired a second home in Malibulocated in front of their old house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, to be sold in 2020. Finally, in 2017 the couple bought a third cottage with three bedrooms and a bathroom Point Dume for $3.9 million dollars, with a much simpler style than previous houses.

Penthouse in Greenwich Village

Another property of Roberts and Moder is the penthouse in Greenwich Village in New York, which they acquired in 2010 for $3.8 million dollars. With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this loft features a spacious terrace with amazing views of the city and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. However, the couple decided to sell said property in 2015.