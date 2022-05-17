Entertainment

Julia Roberts leaves behind the blonde and wears the sexiest tone to look at 50

Julia Roberts She is not only one of the most famous and successful actresses in Hollywood, she is also a fashion icon.

The famous sets trends with every look she wearsbe it her outfits or her hair tones, showing how to always look modern and elegant.

Julia has shown that age does not prevent you from looking fashionable, the most important thing is to look or wear what makes you feel fresh and renewed always.

and recently she look change, to test a tone that we saw in its beginnings, leaving behind the blonde hair that he has always sported.

The hair tone that Julia Roberts imposes for women of 50

The famous published a photo on her Instagram account in which she showed that He no longer has blonde hair, but instead opted for a more youthful and sexy tone.

Julia She wears a dark copper shade, with a long layered haircut with spiky ends and long bangs.

This tone is ideal for wear at 50, because it rejuvenates, brings elegance and sensuality, and it goes well on short or long hair.

“OMG I love that tone, I want to wear it”, “one of the best looks I’ve seen her”, “wow the blonde suits her, but this tone took a lot of years off her”, “what a beautiful hair color ”, and “I love this hair color of Julia”, were some of the reactions in networks.

This tone is reminiscent of Julia from Pretty Woman who enchanted in her role as Vivian, enchanting her fans and proving that fashion always comes back.

Although the famous wears a tone dark copper, you can also opt for a lighter one, or orange, whatever, this color rejuvenates and will give you the perfect look for summer 2022.

