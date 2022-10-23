Julia Roberts’ legs in Pretty Woman would be Shelley Michelle, an actress double

What is known about Julia Roberts’ legs in Pretty Woman? Photo: AFP

For several years, the Julia Roberts legs in Pretty Woman have been a debateso enter “backstage” It was always handled that that part of the body would belong to another person, Shelley Michellea famous model Y actress who would be in charge of being the double of the protagonist of “Pretty Woman”. Today in Unotv.com we highlight what is said on this topic.

What is the debate over Julia Roberts’ legs in Pretty Woman?

Everyone knows that in filmsthe actors usually have double (Other actors who are similar to them and who do certain types of scenes, which the protagonists do not do, due to different circumstances). In this case, Julia Roberts legs in Pretty Woman They always had questions.

In what would they have used Shelley Michelle, as a double of “Pretty Woman”?

Even in social networksPeople say that Shelley Michelle is the one who really comes out in the poster promotion of “Pretty Woman”; In addition, it is also speculated that his legs would have been the ones used in certain scenes where the face of Julia Roberts.

So what is known about the supposed myth about these actresses?

The closest thing to knowing about whether Julia Roberts legs in Pretty WomanAre they hers or theirs? Shelley Michelleyou could know about this last one actresswho a few years ago gave a interviewwhere her participation as the double of the protagonist of “Pretty Woman”.

Without giving details on how many scenes It was where they required it, Shelley she did comment that it was she who was the double of Juliaafter a casting something unusual, but it has also been the double of other great famous:

“I’ve duplicated over 85 stars: Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Sandra Bullock and Candice Bergen.” Shelley Michelle

This way you could finish the debate about whether the Julia Roberts legs in Pretty Womanare hers or her double, in this case Shelley Michelle.

What is the movie “Pretty Woman” about?

“Pretty Woman” is a film where edward lewisa rich businessman (Richard Gere), travel regularly to The Angelsstays in a suite of a luxurious hotel and after one discussion with his girlfriendhis partners suggest the need to be accompanied to a business meeting.

Thus, he takes to the hotel a prostitute, Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), who begins to feel attraction and offers to stay with him all week, in exchange for a large sum of money, to which she agrees, to finally form a relationship.