Julia Roberts looks better than ever in a tailored maxi skirt and heels

Julia Roberts is the absolute muse when tailor suits it is about. How to forget that moment at the 1990 Golden Globes, in which she stole all eyes not only for winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias, but also for wearing an outfit that no one expected: an Armani men’s suit . Since then it has become common to see her wrapped in this type of tailored garments, which convey power, class and elegance.

American actress, Julia Roberts, surprise us again wearing a tailored suit to attend the Albie Awards organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in New York. But it is not just any type of suit, this time he decides to change the classic pants to incorporate another garment: a maxi skirt.

How to wear a tailored maxi skirt with heels according to Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts wears a Burberry tailored suit to attend the Albie Awards organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in New York.James Devaney

With a three-piece set of Burberrythe protagonist of Pretty Woman, dazzled in the Red carpet. The actress opted for a black shirt and blazer outfit Featuring a colorful print of pink, white and orange stripes that stretched from the waist to the neckline, a tailored maxi skirt and ones black stilettos She complements the look with Chopard accessories and her hair is loose and wavy.

Where have we seen the trend of tailored suits with skirt in fall 2022?

A great classic of our wardrobe in its most basic versions. In recent seasons, the suit has been transforming: it is losing that serious charm that has always characterized it to give way to lighter, colorful and fun designs. Precisely Burberry’s proposal is to add color to your fall with a lime green suit and yellow details.