Julia Roberts makes an unexpected revelation about her daughter Hazel’s appearance while talking about family

Julia Roberts loves nothing more than being a mother and is incredibly protective of her children’s privacy.

However, over the weekend, the Pretty Woman star gave a rare insight into her family life while chatting with CBS News.

The mother of three gushed over her teenage daughter Hazel, and how she is a “one of a kind” child.

VIDEO: The incredible love story of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Recalling the night Hazel joined her father, Danny Moder, on the Cannes red carpet last year, Julia explained that the teenager took it all in stride.

“She’s one of a kind, that girl,” Julia said. “We were talking on Facetim just before they came out. And she was lying in bed and I said, ‘What time is it? What are they doing?’

“She’s like, ‘Oh, dad, you know, he’s putting on his tie. We’re getting ready to leave.’ And I said, ‘Oh, are you ready?’ ‘Yes.’ Like, she didn’t really look ready for me, you know, ponytail? And I was like, ‘Hmm, little eyeliner?’

Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel on the red carpet with her father Danny Moder.

“She was like, ‘I didn’t bring eyeliner, mom, what are you talking about?’ It’s like, ‘She’s fine, yeah.’ I mean, what eyeliner? (laughs) I mean, who needs eyeliner? Cannes only! I mean, it’s just sweet, just the innocence. She is only with her father. It’s not about anything else.”

Julia and Danny share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and youngest son Henry. During the interview, the actress also revealed that she often debates with her husband who the children are more like.

“I always think everyone looks like me, and then Danny comes home from work and I’m like, ‘Oh you, this is what they look like,'” she said.

Julia and Danny are loving parents of three children.

While he admitted that he loves making movies, his home life is front and center. The Oscar-winning actress confessed during the talk: «Being an actress never consumed me. It’s my dream come true. But it’s not my only dream come true.”

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: “The life I built with my husband. The life we ​​build with our children. And that’s the best. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly for them.”

