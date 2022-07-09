Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan and Cameron Diaz return to resurrect the romantic comedy

First was meg ryan. At the beginning of May, the actress confirmed that she will direct and star in ‘What Happens Later’, the first romantic comedy that will add to her filmography in 13 years. Shortly after, the box office triumph of ‘The Lost City’ took place, an unacknowledged ‘remake’ of ‘Tras el corazón verde’ (1984) and the first incursion of Sandra Bullock in that same genre since ‘La proposition’ (2009). And a little over a week ago, finally, we got to know the trailer for ‘Ticket to Paradise’, which will mean Julia Roberts’ return to ‘rom-com territory‘ after two decades away from him, such as the announcement that Cameron Diaz will end eight years of absence of the screens thanks to ‘Back in Action’, a mixture of action, laughter and love affairs produced by Netflix. The question, then, is unavoidable:we are witnessing the resurrection of one of the genres that defined Hollywood in the 90s? To answer it takes more than a monosyllable.

The gradual decline experienced by the ‘rom-coms’ during the first decade of the new century is especially striking if we consider that its central theme – love – transcends fashions, times and demographic divisions. In fact, matters of the heart treated with a sense of humor have been literary staples since before Shakespeareand the big movie studios had already been building movies around them on a regular basis since the 1930s when Ryan’s fake orgasm in the central sequence of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ (1989) began the golden age of romantic comedyyears during which the genre made its commercial potential clear thanks to titles now considered classics.

golden decade

Directed by director Nora Ephron, Ryan starred in ‘Something to Remember’ (1993) and ‘You’ve Got Email’ (1998); Roberts achieved stardom with ‘Pretty Woman’ (1990) and strengthened it thanks to films such as ‘My best friend’s wedding’ (1997), co-starring Díaz, who shortly after began to delve into the most outrageous side of ‘rom-com’ aboard ‘Algo pasa with Mary’ (1998). Meanwhile, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (1994), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (1995), and shortly after ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ (2001) and ‘Love Actually’ (2003) were released.

It wasn’t long, though, before Hollywood began to develop its obsession with franchises and movie universes, and with making millions from merchandising based on hobbits, child wizards, and superheroes; that he ceased, in other words, to be interested in medium-budget productions that were not aimed at a primarily male and primarily youth audience.

Clichés and lack of diversity

Of course, yes, the decline of the genre was largely the fault of the genre itselfboth because of its excessive dependence on clichés – over and over again the same narrative schemes were repeated, the same perfect faces, the same kissing scenes in the rain and the same happy endings– as per his blatant lack of diversity regarding matters of gender, class, race and sexual orientation: almost all of them focused on white and wealthy people, and they took for granted that the only goal of women in this life is to marry a prince charming; most also relegated non-heterosexual characters to the fringes of the story, giving them unlimited time to give advice to the leading couple and serve as comic resource.

These factors were unavoidable when Katherine Heigl tried to establish herself as the new queen of the genre on board titles such as ’27 dresses’ (2008) and ‘The crude reality’ (2009) and instead she was turned into personification of his sinking. By then, moreover, The West was beginning to enter the post-romantic era, marked by disenchantment with love, marriage and monogamy. During the bulk of the past decade, Hollywood spoke of sentimental problems in a different way, combining them with darker issues such as mental illness and grief – for example, in ‘The good side of things’ (2012) – or incorporating them into the rhetoric of Marvel cinema, as did ‘Deadpool’ (2016).

Transfer to streaming

In its most canonical version, in any case, romantic comedies have not disappeared; it is fairer to speak of a move to the streaming platforms, less concerned with reaching mass audiences than with having something to offer each of the segments that make up their publiceither. Amazon Prime will premiere ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Jennifer Lopez’s new attempt to revalue the genre that she did so much for her career through ‘Wedding Plans’ (2001) and ‘It Happened in Manhattan’ (2002). And, after achieving considerable success thanks to titles such as ‘Maybe forever’ (2016) and ‘My first kiss’ (2018), Netflix has exponentially increased its catalog of self-produced ‘rom-coms’. At least for the most part, they are definitely mediocre films, but they do not fall into mistakes of the past when it comes to defining the sexual identity, skin color or age range of their protagonists.

Undoubtedly, to a great extent, it is this change of attitude in the cinema and in society that will allow us to soon see Julia Roberts – who is about to turn 55 – living a kind love story with George Clooney – who is on the way. of the 62–, and Meg Ryan (60) doing the same with David Duchovny (61). It remains to be seen if both actresses will recover the reign of the genre that gave them their greatest moments of glory, and if they will manage to return it to the place it once occupied in Hollywood.. In their attempt they will have a decisive circumstance in their favor: we have been overwhelmed for too long by the bad news that the romantic comedy, with its joy, its optimism and its idealization of reality, offers us an ideal escape route.