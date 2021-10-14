Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The American actress shared a rare selfie with her husband on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

She shared a photograph with her husband on social media for move away each entry on one possible crisis. Julia Roberts And Danny Moder they celebrated 19 years from marriage and… “We have just started!”, wrote the American actress on Instagram.

A selfie on the beach for Julia and Danny, director of photography, who doesn’t often appear on social media and among his wife’s shots. The two met on the set of the film “The Mexican”In 2000 and got married on July 4, 2002 in Taos, New Mexico.

A selfie that chases away all the rumors of a possible crisis between the two, circulated by some US tabloids that defined the actress, Oscar winner, tired from the continue “antics“Of her husband,” reckless “actions that could have negatively affected the sons of the couple. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have three children: twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, and Henry.

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder and the offending video

Last May Danny posted a video on social media, in which their 13-year-old son was skateboarding along a rather dangerous road. The video sparked a wave of criticism and outraged comments from parents who admonished Moder and accused him of putting danger the own sons.

Hence the idea that right on theeducation of the boys there might be differences with his wife Julia. Now the post on Instagram and the selfie dispel any doubts about love and permanently delete the rumors of crisis.

