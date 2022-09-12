Julia Roberts once couldn’t believe Steven Spielberg hesitated to defend himself against ‘Hook’ rumors

Actress Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg once worked together in the 1991 film. Hook. There was much behind-the-scenes controversy regarding the shoot, particularly due to Roberts’ alleged attitude on set.

Roberts claimed the rumors were based on lies and couldn’t believe Spielberg’s reaction to the gossip.

How Julia Roberts felt about the way Steven Spielberg defended her against the ‘Hook’ rumors

Julia Roberts | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Roberts was the subject of much controversy after starring in Spielberg’s film. Hook. The film was the filmmaker’s retelling of the classic Peter Pan story, with a cast that also included Dustin Hoffman and the late Robin Williams.

But attention turned to the behind-the-scenes antics of Hook when rumors of Roberts misbehaving on set began to spread. Once, her attitude was supposedly so bad that some nicknamed her ‘Tinkerhell’, a reference to her. Hook Tinkerbell character. Although Spielberg did not confirm the gossip surrounding Roberts, he did believe that Roberts and himself did not come together under the best of circumstances.

“It was an unfortunate time for us to work together,” Spielberg once said in an interview on 60 minutes (via Vanity Fair).

Roberts, however, confided that the rumors really affected her. Especially since she, she claimed, was based on nothing but lies.

“Hand to God: not a stuff I read that that was true, and it really hurt my feelings. Because not only did it make me look bad, but it was a situation where people who knew the truth were talking about it in a way that wasn’t false,” he said.

Vanity Fair noted that Roberts was apparently alluding to comments Spielberg made during his interview.

“I saw that and my eyes bulged out of my head. I could not believe it. I couldn’t believe that this person I knew and trusted would hesitate to come to my defense,” she said. “It was a difficult lesson to learn. It was the first time I felt like I had a traitor in my midst.”

Julia Roberts once asked Steven Spielberg for help dealing with ‘Hook’ rumors

In addition to rumors suggesting that Roberts was difficult to work with, there was once speculation that she would not make the film at all. at that time the pelican briefs The star was going through a highly publicized breakup with ex-boyfriend Kiefer Sutherland. Conversation began to emerge that Roberts almost retired from Hook after the harsh separation from Sutherland.

But Roberts was quick to shoot down the rumors.

“Going back to the set of Hook was never in doubt with anyone involved with the movie. This was something made up by the press,” Roberts once said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “The fact is, you know, I had been working on Hook for quite a while, doing the technical preparations and stuff, and then on my first day of filming, I got up to go to work and I was really cold because I had a fever.”

Still, rumors persisted that Roberts might have been the source of much friction and unhappiness on set. This prompted Roberts to ask Hook director for help.

“I was reading it in the paper with everyone else. You know, she would be at work reading that she didn’t have a job, that there was some kind of problem. And it just became absurd,” he recalled. “Finally, a friend advised me to go talk to Steven (Spielberg). And I said, ‘You know, I really need you to help me out here. This is getting crazy. Too many people are reading it and believing it.’”

Julia Roberts explained her behavior on ‘Hook’

Roberts shared that she didn’t hear anyone call her ‘Tinkerhell’ while making the movie. But the Oscar winner acknowledged that there were some frustrations on her part. However, this was only due to a certain miscommunication that occurred during the production of the film.

“I mean, if I sit in my trailer for six hours doing nothing, I’m going to be like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ I don’t think it’s a scandalous question, I don’t think it’s temperamental either. So I don’t know what to tell you. I’m not, like, perfect. Go wait here for eight hours. ‘Okay, fabulous! You let me know. Can I go get you some coffee? I have normal frustrations like everyone else, but I don’t consider myself temperamental,” she shared.

