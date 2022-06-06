Julia Roberts’ Oscar win forced her dentist to buy 10,000 tubes of toothpaste

Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts remains a draw. He remains the leading name in cinema and, lately, in prestige television. Part of her appeal, a small part, given her Academy Award-winning acting skills, is her big, bright smile. It’s a smile that cost Julia Roberts’ dentist a lot of money.

Julia Roberts is still an acting powerhouse

Julia Roberts at Cannes 2022 | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Roberts became an acting heavy hitter relatively quickly. His debut in 1987 in the television series. Crime story it attracted instant interest from Hollywood casting directors. A small but impressive release from 1988, mystic pizzaproved that Roberts was ready for more demanding film roles, Insider reports.

1988 steel magnolias It was his main break. At the time when she starred Pretty Woman in 1990, she was arguably one of the most famous faces in the world. When a major drama needed a female lead, Roberts became one of the top names on any director’s list.

He made history in more ways than one with the 2000 non-fiction legal thriller Erin Brockovich. When she was offered the part, she insisted on $20 million to participate. She was the first actress to earn that much from a single role. The investment paid off: the film was a success, earning Roberts an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Julia Roberts’ dentist put his money where her mouth was

For him Erin Brockovich star, an Oscar win was huge. She had everything to gain from that moment on; he had reached a level of prestige that would put a high floor on his earnings. But for Julia Roberts’ dentist, her victory was costly.

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Ted Aspes had to order 10,000 tubes of Crest toothpaste. It came from a long-standing promise the dentist made 26 years earlier. He had said that if any of his patients won a world-class award, like a Rhodes Scholarship or an Academy Award, he would give every kid in town a tube of toothpaste.

Dr. Aspes kept his word. After seeing Erin Brockovich, was convinced that his former patient would win the most prestigious award in his field. In fact, he placed his biggest toothpaste order a week before the Academy Awards aired.

“I usually ask for a few hundred,” Aspes explained. “My dealer called and said, ‘Hey Doc, are you sure there’s not a comma in the wrong place?’”

The actor’s iconic smile could explain why his dentist had to keep his promise

Parents began lining up to receive their free toothpaste the morning after the actor’s big win. Julia Roberts’ dentist had no problem giving away much of her Crest cache. Word of her long-time promise to her patients had clearly spread. For a while, at least, the children of Smyrna, Georgia, would have no excuse not to take care of their teeth.

But part of what might have made the Dr. Aspes promo stand out is the brilliance of Roberts’ iconic smile. His bright, toothy smile is a big part of his charm. And she knows it: the actor secured the most prominent role from him for $30 million.

Who wouldn’t want a free tube of toothpaste? Everyone loves a deal, no matter how small. But for Dr. Aspes, his most famous client turned out to be the perfect proof of concept for his work. If you want to be successful, beautiful, and talented like Roberts, it helps to have a perfect smile. And Dr. Aspes helped maintain the most famous smile in existence.

