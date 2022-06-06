Entertainment

Julia Roberts’ Oscar win forced her dentist to buy 10,000 tubes of toothpaste

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts remains a draw. He remains the leading name in cinema and, lately, in prestige television. Part of her appeal, a small part, given her Academy Award-winning acting skills, is her big, bright smile. It’s a smile that cost Julia Roberts’ dentist a lot of money.

Julia Roberts is still an acting powerhouse

Roberts became an acting heavy hitter relatively quickly. His debut in 1987 in the television series. Crime story it attracted instant interest from Hollywood casting directors. A small but impressive release from 1988, mystic pizzaproved that Roberts was ready for more demanding film roles, Insider reports.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Herringbone highlights: the new and more elegant technique to embrace your gray or gray hair

5 mins ago

Katie Holmes formalizes with her new lover… The first photo of the new adventures of “Indiana Jones” has been unveiled…

6 mins ago

MTV Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez’s powerful speech: I want to thank those who lied to me and broke my heart!

16 mins ago

Rihanna gave birth to her first child

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button