Julia Roberts plays the woman who sparked the Watergate scandal in the United States in “Gaslit”

“Gaslit”, a political thriller miniseries starring Julia Roberts in the role of Martha Mitchell, the woman who publicly unleashed the watergate scandal from the bowels of American politics in the early 70s, will premiere on April 24 on the Starzplay streaming platform.

Roberts is accompanied by an unrecognizable Sean Penn dressed in outstanding makeup work as John Mitchell, the then Attorney General of the United States under the presidency of Richard Nixonwith whom maintained an excellent friendship which led him to also occupy the role of campaign manager for the 1972 re-election.

Directed by matt ross (“Captain Fantastic”) and adapted from Leon Neyfakh’s acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast, “Gaslit” will offer an updated look at that episode that erupted when five people were arrested in June of that year while committing a robbery at the offices of the National Committee of the Democratic Party, located in the Watergate complex.

At that time, Martha, a prominent media aristocrat known in the circles of the wealthy classes and politics for his outspokenness and behind-the-scenes knowledge of the Nixon administrationwas far from Washington and forced – by order of her husband to his security personnel – not to have any contact with the press.

However, a few days later, Mitchell read in a newspaper that most of those arrested for the Watergate raid were part of the staff of the Committee for the Re-election of the Republican leader, which was in complete conflict with the explanations that the spokesmen had given. of the White House on the fact.

Due to her attempts to communicate with journalists to warn about these maneuvers and to try to separate her husband from the scandal -which she described as a “parsley” in that armed-, Martha was kidnapped in a country club, beaten and injected with tranquilizers to prevent further dissemination of information.

Although multiple presidential advisers suggested to the press that the woman had alcoholism problems and that she was confined in a psychiatric institution, the investigations initiated by the United States Congress confirmed the involvement of Nixon and his officials in the cover-up of the robbery. the Democratic seat, prompting his early resignation from his second term in 1974.

The role that Martha played in the scandal and the consequent collapse of her personal and public life, although little known, is thus revisited in this miniseries that focuses on those hidden stories of this network, full of clumsiness on the part of subordinates and fans. of the republican management and surprising denouncers and sources that helped to elucidate the fact.

In addition, it will explore the troubled relationship of the Mitchell couple, always united by a deep romance that was put in check when the temperamental and ruthless head of US prosecutors had to decide whether to remain loyal to the government or to his wife.

The cast of “Gaslit” is completed with the participation of Dan Stevens (“Legion”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Shea Whigham (“Joker”), Darby Camp (“Big Little Lies”) and Aleksandar Filimonovic (” Dolemite Is My Name”).

In addition, other figures such as Allison Tolman (“Fargo”), Chris Messina (“Sharp Objects”), Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass”), Patton Oswalt (“The Incredible Life of Walter Mitty”) and Anne Dudek (“Covert Affairs”) are part of the production with cameo appearances.

