Julia Roberts praises Danny Moder’s marriage, life with 3 children

Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Robert Y danny moderSolo’s love has gotten stronger.

“When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] it’s my full-time job,” bride on the run star, 54, gushed during an interview on Sunday, October 9 at CBS Sunday morning. “It’s not rainbows and kittens every day, but it brings me so much joy.”

She added: “Being an actress has never consumed me. It’s my dream come true, but it’s not my only dream come true. The life I have built with my husband [and] the life we ​​have built with our children is the best. To return home at the end of the day, triumphantly, home.

Roberts and Moder, 53, have been together for more than 20 years, marrying in July 2002, but remain in touch no matter the distance when she’s working on set.

«[Writing handwritten notes is] something Danny and I have always done,” he told the CBS host. Jane Pauley on Sunday. “The first letter he wrote to me, which was seven pages long, I always hid it. one day i will show [my daughter] Hazel and say, ‘This is what you’re looking for. »

the ticket to paradise The star and cinematographer eventually expanded their brood, welcoming twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and youngest son Henry in 2004 and 2007, respectively.

“I always think everyone looks like me, and then Danny comes home from work and I’m like, ‘Oh you, that’s how they look like,'” Roberts joked during the CBS interview, calling 15-year-old Henry her date – a “breakfast partner” and 17-year-old Hazel, a “one-of-a-kind” girl.

“My daughter was rummaging through her closet looking for possible prom dresses last spring, I was like, ‘What is this dress?'” Roberts recalled, referring to the black Valentino gown she wore to the 2001 Oscars when she won the award. for Best Actress. “I told him, ‘Well, give it a try.’ It was too big for her, but she looked so beautiful.

Although Hazel was too young to wear her mother’s famous gown at the time, she made her red carpet debut alongside her father at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Flag Day.

“We were Facetiming just before they came out. And she was lying in bed, and I was like, ‘What time is it? What are you guys doing?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, dad, you know, just put your tie on. We are preparing to leave. And I said, ‘Oh, are you ready?’ ‘Yes.’ Like, she didn’t really seem ready for me, you know, ponytail? Roberts recalled the event from last year. “And I was like, ‘Hmm, little eyeliner?’ She was like, ‘I didn’t bring any eyeliner, mom, what are you talking about?’ It’s like, ‘Okay, yeah.’ I mean, what eyeliner? I mean, who needs eyeliner? Cannes only! I mean, it’s just sweet, just innocence. She is only with her dad. It’s not about anything else.”

the Erin Brockovitch The actress is not only fiercely protective of her children, but also of their relationship.

“They are proud to have been married for so long and still the best of friends,” says a source exclusively. us weekly in November 2019. “Julia and Danny support each other and want the best. They have a deep love that continues to grow.

Roberts even subtly introduced a tribute to his offspring at the London premiere last month of ticket to paradise. Her black dress included embellishments indicating the year of her marriage and the birth dates of the children on the train. A stitched heart also contained the initials of Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry.