Julia Roberts prefers not to wear makeup and has not undergone cosmetic touch-ups

Julia Roberts is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, who stole everyone’s heart from her role as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman.

The famous continues to reap success to their 54 years old and recently released a new movie with George Clooney, which is named Ticket to Paradise and it is a romantic comedy that has enchanted everyone.

But also, Julia Roberts not only surprises with her talent, but also with her beauty and naturalness, which is why she loves to show herself natural.

through their networks, The famous actress is constantly posting photos where she’s bare of makeup, fearlessly showing off her wrinkles, and there’s a reason she’s doing it.

The reason why Julia Roberts prefers not to wear makeup or have undergone cosmetic touch-ups

A few months ago Julia Roberts published an image without makeup, in which she was against “perfection”.

“Perfection is a disease of a nation. We overlay our faces with tons of makeup. We got Botox and even starved ourselves to get to the perfect size.” the actress wrote at the time.

Without a doubt, the famous makes it clear that it is against that perfection and the stereotypes that must be fulfilled, especially in Hollywood, and in favor of accepting age and loving ourselves as we are.

Also, during an interview with the magazine Youthe famous confessed that made the “risky” decision not to undergo any cosmetic retouching.

“By Hollywood standards I have taken a huge risk by not getting a facelift.”, said the famous, making it clear thate would accept the signs of age with pride.

In fact, Julia Roberts is an ambassador for Lancomeand in each campaign show off your wrinkles without fear.

