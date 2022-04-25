Julia Roberts ran away to Ireland 3 days before her wedding to Kiefer Sutherland

Fans always want to hear the current news about celebrity relationships. Some of them can be quite scandalous, like the romance between Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland. People were excited to see them become husband and wife.

However, the planned ceremony never happened. Instead, Roberts and Sutherland had already parted ways by the time the wedding day arrived. The first was spending some time in Ireland days before having to walk down the aisle.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland had a brief affair

Roberts and Sutherland are two famous actors who started dating in 1990. They met as co-stars on the set of the movie. flatliners, and sparks flew. The two did not date much before getting engaged in August of the same year.

According to my! News, Sutherland and Roberts set the wedding date for June 14, 1991. The ceremony they planned was going to be elaborate and would have taken place on a sound stage. The soundstage was at the Twentieth Century Fox studio.

The set design would have made it look like a pastoral garden. The couple planned to have 150 guests to see the actors get married. However, Roberts and Sutherland never made it to the altar to exchange their vows.

Some people saw Sutherland move out of the house he shared with Roberts in Hollywood. Fans were probably confused that the couple called off their engagement shortly before the wedding. Many others were probably disappointed and wondered what caused the split.

Julia Roberts went to Ireland with Kiefer Sutherland’s friend

Julia Roberts | Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

As it turned out, Roberts called off the engagement three days before the ceremony. On the day of the wedding, she had run away to Ireland while Sutherland moved into a new residence. Of course, she did not go to another country alone.

Several people saw Roberts having a lunch date with a man named Jason Patric. Patric had been Sutherland’s best friend for years and they starred in Lost Children together. Needless to say, Sutherland was upset with the turn of events.

Sutherland allegedly called his former co-star a “snake” who was only pretending to be his friend. However, Roberts may have had a reason why she broke up with Sutherland days before they were married. Rumors circulated that he had cheated on her with an exotic dancer named Amanda Rice.

Sutherland denied the allegations of an affair. After the breakup, Patric and Roberts got together for a brief romance. However, they broke up about a year after the failed wedding.

Is Kiefer Sutherland friends with Julia Roberts and Jason Patric?

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XYr-Ip2dsxc?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Some people don’t talk to each other again after a bad breakup. It is not known if the two are friends, but Sutherland seems to have forgiven Roberts. She once commented on the situation and applauded her for being able to see “how young and dumb” they were.

On the other hand, Sutherland eventually forgave Patric for the whole thing. According to BuzzFeed, the actors became friends again in 2009. They even starred in a Broadway production together in 2012. Patric explained in a podcast, “What lasted after all that is me and Kiefer, 35-year-old friends.”

After her split from Sutherland, Roberts dated Benjamin Bratt for a few years. In 2000 she met Danny Moder, who had a wife. The actors finally started dating in 2001 and married the following year. They have been together for 20 years and have three children.

Sutherland began dating model Cindy Vela in 2014. They are still together to this day.

RELATED: Julia Roberts’ actual hair color is not red and had to be dyed after a mishap on the set of ‘Pretty Woman’