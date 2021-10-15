Julia Roberts, rare couple photo with her husband Daniel Moder for the wedding anniversary

“It’s just the beginning” writes the famous actress Julia Roberts together with a photo posted on Instagram that portrays her in a shot with her husband Daniel Moder. The two celebrated their 19th year of marriage

“19 years. This is just the beginning ”, writes the beautiful and talented actress Julia Roberts on her official Instagram profile, which today boasts more than 9.2 million followers. The photo posted shows her together with her husband, Daniel Moder, with whom she celebrated 19 years of marriage on 4 July. A sporty outfit for her, wearing an orange peaked hat and big dark sunglasses, while he is wrapped in a striped towel. They hug each other affectionately on the beach, confirming the solidity of their relationship and a pure love that has lasted for almost 20 years.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder, a fairytale love deepening



Julia Roberts: America’s sweetheart. PHOTO Loading... Advertisements The two met on the set of the film “The Mexican – Love without the safety”, in which she played the role of the co-star, along with Brad Pitt, while Moder was the director of photography. After falling in love, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder got married on July 4, 2002 and, from that union, three children were born: twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Finn Walter, aged 16, and Henry Daniel, who aged has 14. Roberts has always been reluctant to talk about her private life, keeping a great deal of secrecy and posting a few photos that portray her in moments of family intimacy. In 2017, the actress had given an interview to People, declaring that she had found the perfect partner: “Every time I see him return home I feel like I’m reliving a dream. I always think: he is finally back. “ Speaking of her husband, Julia Roberts defined him as an exceptional person, explaining that she has created a beautiful balance between private life and work: “We have a lot of fun. When we happen to work together we can avoid going home and asking each other how the day went. I find it really fantastic! “

Julia Roberts, the beauty secrets of a timeless diva deepening



Gaslit, the TV series with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn The actress, who became famous thanks to “Pretty Woman”, is still in great shape at the age of 53. In addition to being esteemed for her talent and sympathy, Roberts possesses a natural beauty that makes her unique and highly appreciated even by the female audience. Her smile, insured for over $ 30 million, is her hallmark par excellence, as are her long, tapered “kilometer-long” legs. His elixir of life is a mix that includes: a solid and happy marriage, a villa surrounded by greenery in Malibu, a strict diet in which “junk food” is prohibited and daily workouts, preferably at dawn. She had recently been targeted by “haters”, following the publication of a photo that showed her in a home estate, with her hair tied up and eyeglasses, together with her niece. Among the vitriolic comments, one above all struck the actress: “How are you aging badly, you are horrible”, but her answer had confirmed her composure and her elegance: “I am 50 years old – she declared – I know who I am and what I want, but comments like that can hurt. “