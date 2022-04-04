Entertainment

Julia Roberts reappears with the pants that every woman should have at 50

All those characters Julia Roberts played in the 90s seem to have affected the style of the American actress. A long career precedes it, but also an extensive style file that demonstrates –with vintage images and other more recent ones– that Julia is simply ‘the girl next door’, that is, that unassuming woman whose style it is easy to recognize and replicate.

At 54 years old, the last image of julia roberts in social networks confirms it. Posted from the account of her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, lthe protagonist of Eat, Pray, Love, shows us what are the pants wild card that any woman will appreciate a lot during this sophisticated stage where elegant simplicity is always a good idea.

Discretion is one of the favorite accessories of the actress. Rarely do we see a recent capture of her in her social media, so a look as inspiring and current as the one that was published on said social network is worthy of celebration. In the screenshot, we can see her wearing a total black outfit made up of a tight-fitting top with long sleeves and a round neckline, matching high-waisted tailored trousers with darts, a Michael Kors design.

