Julia Roberts returns to her own paradise

Two old friends by profession get together. The excuse is granted by a film with a plot with comic potential but without any aspiration to change the world. If the fun manifests itself at any point, it has probably been during the days of recording and not in what is projected before the audience gathered in the dark room.

In the worst case, that could deliver passage to paradise, the film that opens this Thursday the 15th in Chilean cinemas. In the most optimistic of scenarios (why not be?), the film could be the first comedy in years that does not waste the talent of Julia Roberts, that bluff of the genre during the 90s.

Photo: Vince Valitutti

Set in Bali – but filmed in northeastern Australia and surrounding islands – the story follows a divorced couple (Roberts, George Clooney) who reunite after years apart. They get back together because Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), her daughter, in the middle of her vacation in Indonesia, meets a local young man with whom she falls in love and with whom she wants to marry. Although the ex-husbands hate each other, they choose to join forces to prevent the commitment of their offspring.

the star of Pretty Woman (1990) stated a few months ago that, until he received the script for passage to paradisehe had not received a project on a par with My best friend’s Wedding (1997) and A place called Notting Hill (1999).

“I think we didn’t appreciate the bumper crop of romantic comedies we had back then.”, he told The New York Times this week, at the beginning of the promotion of a feature film in which “the jokes made sense, and I appreciated and understood what these people were going through”.

Photo: Universal Pictures

This disagreement would explain, in part, why the few comedies he has made in this century have almost all been forgettable and he has been reduced to supporting roles rather than leading roles (Valentine’s Day, Tangled… but happy!), and why he has recently devoted much of his energy to darker tales.

Two of the most attractive have been on television: home coming (Prime Video), a good drama with dystopian edges and half-hour episodes that had her as the protagonist of its first cycle, and Gaslit (Starzplay), the miniseries that examines Watergate from the perspective of Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn).

His previous collaboration with Clooney, whom he met while recording the big scam (2001), it was also in a dark key, on the tape the money master (2016), directed by Jodie Foster. And her last title in her rooms was Come back to me (2018), the film in which she played the mother of a drug-addicted teenager. In that sense, passage to paradise it’s a return to the genre that has given her some of her greatest joys and to the big screen, an instance of which she remains a devotee.

“I think nothing really replaces being in the dark and just having that energy experience with strangers.united in that collective feeling with people you don’t know,” he told Variety at the last Cannes Festival.

Will his new feature film be able to rekindle the flame of a type of story that is far from going through its golden age in cinema? The film began arriving at complexes around the world this week and will gradually expand until it opens in late October in the United States, following an unconventional release model. Success isn’t guaranteed, but if there’s anyone in Hollywood who can hope to bring it back to its former glory, it’s Julia Roberts.