Julia Roberts revealed the dangerous moment she lived filming ‘Ticket to paradise’

Life is beautiful but surrounded by risks, even for actors of the stature of Julia Roberts Y George Clooney, two consecrated artists among Hollywood celebrities, who expose their lives scene after scene unaware of the dangers that surround them. It so happened that the celebrities were rolling around in the sea and Julia wanted to touch what she thought was a sea shell, but the creature she was visiting was far from harmless.

The 54-year-old actress met her friend and co-star George Clooney in this romantic comedy, ticket to paradise, and revealed that he was at least about to go to hospital when he went to touch what he thought was a seashell in Australia. Julia he told Best UK that “everything in there is trying to kill you! I went to touch something that I thought was a seashell and someone said, ‘No! Don’t touch it, it’s something that will really kill you. More like a ticket to the hospital than a ticket to paradise.

