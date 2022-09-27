Julia Roberts revealed the dangerous moment she lived filming ‘Ticket to paradise’

Life is beautiful but surrounded by risks, even for actors of the stature of Julia Roberts Y George Clooney, two consecrated artists among Hollywood celebrities, who expose their lives scene after scene unaware of the dangers that surround them. It so happened that the celebrities were rolling around in the sea and Julia wanted to touch what she thought was a sea shell, but the creature she was visiting was far from harmless.

The 54-year-old actress met her friend and co-star George Clooney in this romantic comedy, ticket to paradise, and revealed that he was at least about to go to hospital when he went to touch what he thought was a seashell in Australia. Julia he told Best UK that “everything in there is trying to kill you! I went to touch something that I thought was a seashell and someone said, ‘No! Don’t touch it, it’s something that will really kill you. More like a ticket to the hospital than a ticket to paradise.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.

Clooney reinforced the story and himself commented on the danger of jellyfish. He stated that if you go into the water, you run the risk of being killed. The actor took the opportunity to work with roberts since they had not shared credits together for a long time, and declared that he could not have made the tape without her.

The plot of the film centers on a divorced couple, David Y Georgia, who are forced to band together to prevent their daughter from marrying a guy from Bali, Indonesia. “I really wanted to be able to work with the Queen of Romantic Comedies, but she couldn’t do it, so I got Julia instead. It’s fun to work with friends…and Julia,” said Clooney jokingly.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are the stars of Ticket to Paradise.

the star of Notting Hill agreed to act together Clooney, although it is not the first time that they work together, since they did it in the tape Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 and from there they generated a great friendship that is transmitted on the screen due to the great chemistry they have together.