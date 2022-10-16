Julia Roberts revealed the perfect trick to have a happy marriage

Julia Roberts is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood and so it seems that her marriagesince the protagonist of “Come back to me” has been married for 20 years with daniel moder. As a result of that love, the actress brought into the world the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and her youngest son Henry.

Far from what usually happens with many couples in the show, Julia is in a solid and loving relationship with Daniel Moder. An aspect that surprises in an environment in which sentimental relationships are often crossed by the incompatibility of different jobs, criticism from the media and the inability to adapt the routines of two people exposed to public opinion.

Read more: The motive behind the feud between Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte

What does Julia Roberts do to preserve her marriage to Daniel Moder?

When the protagonist of “Wonder” was consulted about the success of her marriage with the director of photography, he made it very clear that the frequency of sexual intercourse and physical contact is key to relieving the tensions and stress that coexistence can generate. In this way, the 54-year-old actress has always strengthened her relationship.



Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder 20 years ago. Source: Instagram @modermoder

Read more: These are the actors with the highest salaries in Hollywood

The perfect trick to have a happy relationship is to “give each other a lot of love”. This has been stated Julia Roberts to the middle E! On-line. The actress mentions that she stands firm in her posture and her method. On the other hand, who has joked about the physical attractiveness of the husband of the Oscar-winning artist in 2000, has been George Clooney.

George Clooney, co-star of roberts In the recent film “Pasaje al Paraiso”, he has jokingly mentioned that one of the secrets of the couple is the “attractiveness” of daniel moder. “I would say the same and, in fact, I would also hook up with Danny,” the 61-year-old actor joked. “That’s what keeps them so close!”, he finished with a laugh.