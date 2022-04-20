Julia Roberts revealed why she stopped starring in romantic comedies

Julia Roberts returns to the big screen with Ticket to Paradisehis return also to romantic comedies, a genre that saw her grow in the last 20 years. She iconic in movies like beautiful woman either Runaway Bridethe Oscar winner for Erin Brockovich explained what led him to refuse to star in similar titles those who made her America’s sweetheart in the ’90s.

Undisputed protagonist of classics of the genre such as Notting Hill Y My best friend’s Wedding, Roberts returns to the big screen after four years absent, since his last project for theaters was in 2018 with Ben’s returna raw drama in which she played a mother who fights for her son (Lucas Hedges) to quit drugs. However, his last romantic comedies date back to 2010 and 2011, when he appeared in Eat Pray Love Y Larry Crowne, it’s never too late.

In full promotion of Gaslitseries of Starz which will have its world premiere in the United States on April 24, Roberts wanted to explain why in these 20 years she has moved so far away from the romantic comedies that made her shine in the ’90s. The main reason is that Julia Roberts wanted to become more selective with her projects after becoming a mother, since accepting a project meant moving away from her children.

“The thing is this: If I thought anything was good enough, I would have done it. But I’ve also had three children in the last 18 years. That made it raise the bar even more, because it was no longer just about it being a good script, there was also the equation of my husband’s work schedules and my children’s school schedule and vacations, “he told New York Times.

Julia Roberts, proud to be a housewife

“It wasn’t just ‘Oh, I think I want to do this’ anymore. I feel very proud to be at home with my family and to consider myself a housewife,” she added. That makes Ticket to Paradise a more attractive project, if possible, since the actress herself compared it to Notting Hill Y My best friend’s Weddingboth box office hits and critically acclaimed.

Also starring George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise narrates how a divorced couple comes together to travel to Bali. Their goal is to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.. Directed by Ol Parker (Red roses, Now and forever, Mamma Mia: Over and over againz), who signs the script with Daniel Pipski, the film is scheduled for release on September 9 this year.