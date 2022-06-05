Julia Roberts reveals the one food she adamantly refuses to eat

Julia Roberts has been delighting audiences for more than 35 years. Between her megawatt smile and her approachable demeanor, she is known as America’s sweetheart. She is well known for being friendly and easy to work with. But when it comes to food, there’s one thing she can’t tolerate. If you choose to serve her this for dinner, she will not respond with her characteristic charm. In fact, she says “it would be bad.”

Julia Roberts’ quick start to a long Hollywood career

Julia Roberts at a screening of Armageddon Time | Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

According to Biography, Roberts moved to New York City to pursue acting in 1985, right after graduating from high school. In three years, she got noticed when she appeared in the movie. mystic pizza. She became a household name the following year when she co-starred in the smash hit steel magnolias.

The Georgia native went on to star in many box office hits, including Pretty Woman, My best friend’s Wedding, notting hill, Y runaway bride. After several years at the top of the rom-com game, Roberts began to focus on more serious roles. She starred in several dramatic roles, including Erin Brockovich, August: Osage CountyY The normal heart.

He may have had a quick rise to fame, but his career has had impressive staying power. Roberts has shown that she has the ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles. She continues to win over audiences 35 years after her first big movie.

But that doesn’t mean it’s always nice. During an interview to promote a project she was acting in a few years ago, she shared some thoughts on what she likes to eat. She had strong opinions that you should never serve her.

Julia Roberts: ‘That would be bad’

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XGN7vJ6rZ_w?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In 2018, Roberts starred in the Amazon Prime original series. Homecoming. She did not return as an actress for season 2, instead she went on to executive produce the show. Her character was assumed by Janelle Monáe.

In 2018, she did interviews to promote the series and was featured on YouTube’s Wired series with stars answering the most searched questions about them online. She was joined by her co-star from HomecomingDermot Mulroney.

The two proved their close friendship, each easily answering questions about the other, such as what their middle names are. So the question arose: “What does Julia Roberts eat?” At first, her response seemed as calm as one would expect from such a beloved star. “Everything,” she said.

“He has a big appetite,” Mulroney agreed. “He has a big appetite. I must tell you that I have known Julia for a long time. However, she will not eat onions.

“No,” Roberts emphasized, “Never, yes. Don’t buy me onion soup. That would be bad.

Julia Roberts is busy in 2022

Roberts recently starred in a Starz miniseries called gas light. According to The New York Times, it is the first acting job he has done since 2018. The story takes place during the presidency of Richard Nixon. Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, who was a friend of Nixon.

Later this year, Roberts will also reunite with former co-star George Clooney in a new romantic comedy film called ticket to paradise. Fans are happy to see her return in both a dramatic role and one of the lighthearted parts that made her famous.

She may not be a fan of onions, but her many fans probably don’t care. After all, everyone is entitled to their own preferences, even America’s Sweetheart.

RELATED: ‘Steel Magnolias’: Dolly Parton Was Way More Popular Than Julia Roberts For This Surprising Reason