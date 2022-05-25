Julia Roberts reveals what she felt when she met Harry Styles | Love 40

Harry Styles has become one of the great protagonists of the covers of all media after the release of his album Harry’s House. The Briton has come up with a new tracklist that has already become the soundtrack for millions of his fans, although that is something he has been achieving since he got into music and the world began to know the name of the.

Another one that never goes out of style is Julia Roberts, the well-known international actress who is a true icon in the world of acting and fashion. She has been precisely the one who has caught the attention of the fans of the interpreter of As It Was These are his most recent statements.

In an interview with Variety, Roberts has revealed what his first meeting with Styles was like and couldn’t help but be full of praise. They met backstage on the Ellen Degeneres show. “He was as sweet and charming as a young man could be. I was very impressed with his good manners. He is very charming,” Julia nonchalantly declares.

His words have not taken long to revolutionize the artist’s fans, who in this case have confirmed what they suspected. Who wouldn’t want to meet Harry Styles? In fact, the vast majority of those who know the artist agree on how respectful and kind he is. Chance? We don’t think so.

As we mentioned in previous lines, Harry has become one of the protagonists of the music industry in recent weeks. With the release of his latest album, he wanted to insist on the importance of the home concept. As my colleague Lara Úbeda indicates, “Harry’s House is, in essence, a reflection on how love, family, the passage of time and the relationship with oneself play such an important role in the construction of a home as the foundations in a house”.

And you, how would you have reacted if you met Harry Styles backstage on a successful television show? And with Julia Roberts?