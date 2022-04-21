Julia Roberts reveals why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in 20 years

Julia Roberts is about to premiere ‘Gaslit’, a miniseries that arrives this Sunday at Starzplay about the Watergate scandal. With her return to the screen, the actress has shed light on why she has been so expensive to watch in recent years and especially why she has stayed so far away from romantic comedies.

Juggling with his personal life… and the absence of good scripts

Although she has had a very varied career, Julia Roberts won the hearts of America starring in romantic comedies such as ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Notting Hill’. In the 90’s and 2000’s she appeared in quite a few films in the genre, but she has drifted further and further away in the last two decades…until ‘Ticket to Paradise’a rom-com in which he stars alongside George Clooney and which opens in October.

“People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time that’s passed since I’ve done a romantic comedy to mean that I don’t want to do one,” the actress clarified in an interview with The New York Times. “If I had read something that I thought was on the script level of ‘Notting Hill’ or as funny as ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ I would have. But they didn’t exist until [‘Ticket to Paradise’] this movie that I’ve made and that Ol Parker has written and directed.”

The quality of the projects isn’t the only reason Roberts has stayed away from the genre. The actress clarified that she has become increasingly selective about the type of movies and the roles she does for the time you can dedicate to your work and your family.

“I have also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the level even more, because it is no longer just if the material is good. My husband’s work schedule also comes into the equation, and the children’s school, and summer vacation. It’s not just if I want to do it anymore.”

“I take great pride in being home with my family and having a home together. When they were younger, their father would go away a lot and I would work a little bit, but they hardly noticed,” Roberts continued. “But as they get older, and especially with my daughter, I have this responsibility to show my children that I can be creative and that’s important to me. So for some periods I try to focus more on that than on my family, which I love.” It has been very difficult to accept.

While returning to romantic comedies we will be able to see Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell in ‘gaslit’ along with Sean Penn, who plays prosecutor John Mitchell. The prosecutor’s wife was one of the first figures to speak of Richard Nixon’s involvement in Watergate and the Starz series promises to be a new review of this political scandal.