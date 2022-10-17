Julia Roberts says goodbye to the tyranny of the mermaid dress

She may be America’s sweet girlfriend on the big screen, the girl with the perfect smile with whom the protagonist falls hopelessly in love, but on the red carpet, Julia Roberts the spitting image of power. If we had to explain the sensations conveyed by his latest lookin which he has given a twist to the trite mermaid dress, we would do it with these words: security, personality, strength. In the same way that we have seen her go to appointments like the Golden Globes sheathed in a white shirt or a masculine cut suit (tie included), today he surprised us again with this reinterpretation of the red carpet classic par excellence, which has been devoid of any sweetened essence. And for that, her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart(who, to be exact, counts women of the stature of Cate Blanchett or Jessica Chastain among its clients), proposed this creation of Thomas Browne that Roberts has embraced to its ultimate consequences.

We recently saw how the actress Gwendoline Christie (yes, our beloved Brienne of Tarth in Game of Throneswho has recently given life to the character of Lucifer in the adaptation of The Sandman by Neil Gaiman made by Netflix) opened the brand’s spring/summer 2023 show, in a spectacular coat with golden brocades, transformed into a true operatic diva. An image that once again reminded us of the strength transmitted by the Pennsylvania designer’s creations. The same that we have seen in the styling of Roberts.

In it, the overlapping of garments is key, placing the white shirt as a base, epitome of the office dressing room, (and of the power dressing, the style born in the 1970s and developed especially in the 1980s, which provided women with a tool to dress with forcefulness and authority in their work environment). On it stands the mermaid dresswith bustier corseted and a skirt that, far from adjusting to her anatomy, opts for a silhouette detached from the body. Here is the main difference with the traditional way of wearing this piece, which generally adheres to the feminine curves like a second skin. Finally, the jacket on the shoulders is the final touch to make it seem that the actress is the owner and mistress of everything that exists and breathes in the room.