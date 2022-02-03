Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and the Watergate scandal in the Gaslit miniseries (trailer)

Two highly transformed Julia Roberts And Sean Penn are the protagonists of Gaslitthe new miniseries of STARZ focused on Watergatethe political scandal triggered by the discovery of some illegal wiretapping that in the 1970s led to the request for impeachment and the resignation of American President Richard Nixon.

“Gaslit is the story about the Watergate that you have never heard before“, Said the showrunner Robbie Pickering.

The plot revolves around the story of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a whistleblower and the first person to ignite the entire Watergate scandal, making her the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign carried out in part. by her own beloved husband, Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn). The cast also includes Dan Stevens, an administration lawyer dragged into the cover-up, and Betty Gilpin, his wife.

“Gaslit’s goal has always been to bring a true humanity to this theme, which actually hides behind a much richer and more relatable story than the standard political dramas of the period.Pickering explained.

Gaslit is described as “a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s inept and subordinate opportunists to the deranged fanatics who aided and abetted their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately they brought down the whole corrupt business ”.

Central to the show are the female figures, primarily the character of Julia Roberts. In this regard, says the executive producer Sam Esmail: “I don’t think the women who have played such an important role in this scandal have been ignored and silenced by mistake. I think it was designed. This is the change of perspective that our history takes“.

“At the same time, we didn’t want to rewrite history from an exclusively ‘girlpower’ perspective. – adds Pickering – I don’t like it when suddenly there’s too much correction to give women all the answers. They are still women in 1972 who struggle with the obstacles that women of the time had to face ”.

Gaslit will arrive on the STARZ platform on April 24, 2022.

Trailer