Julia Roberts sets the trend at Mango with this dress

Since ‘Pretty Woman’ more than 30 years agoJulia Roberts She has always known how to dazzle with beautiful dresses that have favored her waist and her elegance. With her simplicity and height, the actress has always known what to wear on every occasion, setting standards in fashion, as she has just done by setting trends in Mango with this dress polka dot, perfect for these summer months.

The actress wore a midi-dress very comfortable, with short sleeves and opening up to the thigh, with buttons at the front and a cinched waist, which goes well with sandals, boots and sneakers to achieve the perfect look. Only that the protagonist of ‘My best friend’s wedding’ preferred to do it barefoot and with her beautiful loose reddish hair. The dress in dark earth colors and lighter, small polka dots fits the body with a V-neckline and wide skirt that provides movement and comfort. It is an ideal piece to combine with any accessory, and it is perfect for an outing with friends, an afternoon walk or a night on the terrace.





Elizabeth Stewart, the costume designer for Julie Roberts, who shared the photo of the actress with the dress, explained that the piece was designed by overthesea, a Ukrainian firm. “One way to support Ukraine is to shop in Ukraine! We bought this on your website to wear it in Cannes”, said the specialist, clarifying that the dress is not just about aesthetics. The design was created in 2016 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Dreams come true and happiness comes when you least expect it. And you appreciate it like never before. @elizabethstewart1 and @juliaroberts supported not only our brand, but all of Ukraine. We are immensely happy to be able to communicate with the world and draw attention to our country. All the people of Ukraine sincerely thank you for your help and incredible support of Ukrainian culture and business. You make us stronger and make us believe that nothing is impossible. Thank you for this special day”, they wrote from the firm, to thank the support of the Oscar winner.

The dress The original is priced at 223 euros and although it is to support Ukraine it is not that affordable. but in the store Mango We found a very similar dress and an incredible price. It is also a midi design, with a fitted body, flower print (not polka dots), long sleeves and a V-neckline. The original price is 39.99 euros, but right now it is on sale for just 19.99 euros . A not inconsiderable price to look so fantastic with Julia Roberts.

After four years of absence, Julia Roberts is back on the big screen with the tape ‘Journey to Paradise’, in which he meets George Clooney again. For the presentation of the trailer for the film, which will be released next October, the actress wore an impressive dress of traditional Mexican design, exactly a piece of huipil from Chiapas. This design is not found in Mangobut the 54-year-old artist looked fabulous as always.