Julia Roberts shares a sweet snap with her twins on their birthday

November 28, 2004 Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder welcomed their twins: Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, who are now 17-year-old teenagers. Their parents celebrated the anniversary by posting shots of private life on social media.

Life goes by fast for all of us, but as parents know, children grow up at the speed of light and it is exciting to accompany them along the path of life. Julia Roberts knows it well who shared on Instagram a photo that portrays her together with the twins born a few days ago, a very personal shot that the actress never got used to her fans. Sharing the beautiful picture on Instagram, Roberts defined motherhood as i “17 of the sweetest years of life”.

Husband Daniel Moder also shared a picture of the children and thanked them for helping him during fatherhood. The couple chose to raise the family outside the limelight moving from Los Angeles to give them a life outside the “fame” bubble. Roberts spoke in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harpers Bazaar about her daughter, when asked if her kids realized their mom is a famous actress, Roberts replied: “I don’t think they’ll ever get a real sense of that. I think I told them once when they were starting to understand, they asked me ‘Are you famous?’ and I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie I was in or they might know who I am.’ Maybe just an hour had passed and my daughter asked me: ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift? ‘.

