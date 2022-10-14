Julia Roberts shares her secret to having a lasting marriage

As someone who has spent most of her life in the maelstrom of Hollywood, Julia Roberts knows how difficult it is to keep a relationship alive. She has seen undo couples that seemed destined to last a lifetime but, punishing others, she has known how to maintain a marriage, the one that unites him with the director of photography Daniel Moder, for more than two decades.

She met him on the set of TheMexican in 2001, the following year they passed through the altar and, since then, they have had three children: the twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, 17, and their youngest son Henry Daniel, 15. Now, in an interview with his co-star in journey to paradiseGeorge Clooney, who also has a long relationship with Amal Alamuddin, has revealed his secret for such a long-standing love.

“I always say the same thing, and I stand firm on this. The secret is to give each other a lot of love, in every way”the 54-year-old actress has confessed to the news portal AND! On-line about the importance of physical contact between the two, something that Clooney has taken advantage of to joke that the physical is also important.

“Well, that’s a very good answer. I would say the same and, in fact, I would also make out with Danny, ” The interpreter has assured, who after Roberts’ laugh has admitted that they are rightfully “so close”. Also, in a later meeting with Access Hollywood both have explained how they have done to maintain their friendship.

Clooney confessed that what dazzled him about Julia was that she made him laugh, while she described him as “a gentleman” in their first meeting, hence the journalist influenced if there was ever anything between them or if they had a “no dating policy” so as not to ruin their friendship “years and years before” the relationships they have now.

“Not dating each other? I don’t think we even needed to say that!” confessed the actress, to which the actor explained that it never happened and, moreover, in a very organic way: “Either Julia was always in a relationship, or it was me who was. So we strengthened the friendship. So we never Nothing has happened, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been fun for us. Come on, I don’t think not going out has really been a problem.”