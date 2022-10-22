Julia Roberts showed her interest in superhero movies. Who do you want to play?

In the 80s with the drama Steel Magnolias, Julia Roberts appeared on the Hollywood radar and with beautiful woman the actress achieved stardom. Julia began to be part of important titles, finding maximum success in romantic comedies, an example of this was Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, My Best Friend’s Weddingamong others.

In 2001 Roberts got his first Oscar for Erin Brockovich. Although they became firmer for the beloved actress, Julia made the decision to distance herself from romantic comedies. After several years keeping her promise, she returned to the ring with Ticket to Paradise and with one of his great friends, George Clooney.

During the promotion for Ticket to Paradise, Julia confessed in an interview that among the genres that she has not yet tried, there is one that catches her attention and that she would be delighted to be part of: superhero movies. George Clooney, who was at the interview, said that it would be nice if the two worked together. It is worth remembering that George is no stranger to this world, since in 1997 he became the DC Justice for Batman and Robin.

As to who he could play, he named Wonder Woman. Julia accepted and recognized at the same time that Gal Gadot’s work as the heroine is great. The Oscar winner also noted that she would like her character not to wear a cape, but an apron. “Maybe an apron. Is there a superhero apron?” Roberts said.

Both Marvel Studios and DC Films are preparing several films and Roberts could fit into several roles. Within the offer that the actress could find, she appears for the Marvel world, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, to name a few examples. In DC, with the addition of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, the situation is about to change, which opens the possibility for more movies and therefore the inclusion of more characters. Wonder Woman 3 is in full preparation and with the words of Julia Roberts, the production could call her for some important character in the life of Diana Prince.

What do you think,What superhero movie would Julia like to see in??

