Julia Roberts shows different youthful looks with a black blazer

There are garments that are a true wild card, that allow you to create different looks by combining them in different ways. Without a doubt, in that ranking of garments that, yes or yes, you have to have the blazer black. And far from thinking that if you are over 50 you can only wear it in formal and classic looks, at 54 Julia Roberts shows how to wear youthful options and cancheras with the blazer classic black

casual with jeans

This combination never fails. The blazer black can help you “lift” a proposal with jeans. You can make your casual wear look sharp by adding a black suit jacket. Easily match your casual outfits. In this case Julia Roberts choose a black t-shirt with a print, and a blazer black with tuxedo lapel. It is perfect with dark blue jeans, or also black. The footwear will depend on what occasion you wear this look, you can make it even more relaxed and hip with sneakers or boots, or more chic with stilettos.

You can make your casual wear look sharp by adding a black suit jacket.

Total black + accessories

This is another perfect alternative for women over 50. If you have a slightly more formal event but want to look relaxed, go for a total black with black blouse and pants and jacket is ideal. The key in this proposal is to add an accessory that provides volume and color. In the case of Julia Roberts She chose a short black jacket, at the waist, and combined it with cigarette pants and high-heeled shoes that help to stylize your figure. The key accessory is the green necklace, one of the 2022 trend colors. If you would like to give a more informal touch to this perfect proposal for a cocktail or work meeting, you can replace the dress pants with imitation leather pants that will give it a more elegant style. canchero.

You can add color and texture to a black blazer with accessories. In this case, Julia chose a green necklace, one of the 2022 trend colors.

Long blazer with cotton t-shirt

Something as simple as a blazer black can take on new life you wear it with a simple melange gray cotton t-shirt. This tip is perfect for women over 50 who want to relax the blazer black to avoid a too classic look. In this case the option chosen by Julia Roberts is a blazer longer cut, at hip height, with satin details on the pockets. She wears it with high heels, but she can look great with sneakers.

Julia Roberts gives this long blazer a youthful touch by combining it with a melange gray cotton t-shirt.

With patterns or layers

Playing with patterns or adding several layers of clothing can be a good starting point to reinvent your blazer black. In this case Julia go for a canchero look, perfect for a work lunch or to go to the office. Combine the blazer black with an oversize shirt that is superimposed on an openwork sweater with flowers, which adds texture and layers to this proposal.

Related news

Also key is the pants you wear with a blazer black, as they will change the whole look of the outfit: business, casual, evening. The same thing happens with footwear: you can wear it with boots, sneakers or flat or heeled shoes and that choice will totally determine your look.