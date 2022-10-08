Julia Roberts shows how to add color in a black suit with geometric designs

At 54 years old, Julia Roberts she knows how to dress with glamor and style while staying true to her personality. And that is why it is a fashion reference for many women over 50 who want to dress in a classic style but with a youthful touch. A perfect example of this is how he manages to add color in a costume black with Geometric designs.

“When they don’t know what to wear for parties, events or meetings, many women turn to black. It is a color that goes perfect both in dresses and jumpsuits, they are the perfect wild cards since they are the most reliable to use in the afternoon or in night, making the look look elegant and neat” says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt.

Julia Roberts opted for a Burberry signature ensemble, with a long skirt combined with a shirt and blazer.

But there are times when if you want to have a more prominent look, maybe black can make you go more unnoticed. In those cases it is worth being inspired by the look of Julia Roberts that adds a touch of color in a youthful and original way. The Pretty Woman actress opted for a set from the firm Burberry, which is a costume long skirt combined with a shirt and blazer, both garments printed with a large diagonal stripe in trendy colors such as pink and orange.

“This type of print in vibrant colors makes a costume Get out of the typical. It is a very good alternative to incorporate colors and get out of neutral tones. Adding small accents of color to a monochromatic look can make you stand out a lot,” says the stylist who provides personalized advice.

“It is also important to know that the area where the color is applied is the place where the attention will go. In the case of Julia, The colorful print is applied as an accent to the top of the look, so all eyes are drawn to her beautiful smile,” she explains. Herdt.

The diagonal stripe in trendy colors like pink and orange gives a different touch to the classic black outfit.

The fashion expert assures that applying color details when you dress from head to toe in a single neutral color is an excellent tool. “I always recommend to the clients I work with that if they dress in black, white or completely in jeans, they choose to combine accessories, for example bags and shoes,” says the stylist. It is recommended to bet on metals from bijouterie and jewelry sets of earrings and necklaces. In this way, the accessories will help you elevate the look and add other colors so that the proposal makes you shine.