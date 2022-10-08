Entertainment

Julia Roberts shows how to add color in a black suit with geometric designs

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

At 54 years old, Julia Roberts she knows how to dress with glamor and style while staying true to her personality. And that is why it is a fashion reference for many women over 50 who want to dress in a classic style but with a youthful touch. A perfect example of this is how he manages to add color in a costume black with Geometric designs.

“When they don’t know what to wear for parties, events or meetings, many women turn to black. It is a color that goes perfect both in dresses and jumpsuits, they are the perfect wild cards since they are the most reliable to use in the afternoon or in night, making the look look elegant and neat” says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot’s diet to look like the Wonder Woman she is

9 mins ago

Emma Watson: she breaks the codes in slim jeans at the Schiaparelli couture show

11 mins ago

Mean Girls: This is how Regina George would dress in 2022

20 mins ago

PSG Press Review: Reims, Hakimi, Messi, Ekitike…

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button