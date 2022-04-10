Entertainment

Julia Roberts shows how to wear the tailored suit with youthful style

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 31 3 minutes read

at age 54 Julia Roberts still splendid. That smile that captivated the entire world in Pretty Woman is still intact. She keeps her amazing hair voluminous and shiny. The actress has become a benchmark of style and fashion for women over 50. It continues to be the cover of magazines and the chosen one of the most important fashion and beauty brands. the secret of Julia Roberts is that it has a youthful look, and above all very natural, nothing forced.

Here are three perfect options Julia Roberts to carry the costume tailor with youthful style. Relaxed alternatives, with trends, so you can imitate and adapt to your style. Ideal for a work meeting, but also for an outing with friends.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 31 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The millionaire wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 300 guests, many celebrities and an imposing mansion

5 mins ago

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, joins Fast and Furious

7 mins ago

PSG, Barça – Mercato: Messi, this is the big news for this Monday at Paris SG!

9 mins ago

Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button