Julia Roberts shows how to wear the tailored suit with youthful style

at age 54 Julia Roberts still splendid. That smile that captivated the entire world in Pretty Woman is still intact. She keeps her amazing hair voluminous and shiny. The actress has become a benchmark of style and fashion for women over 50. It continues to be the cover of magazines and the chosen one of the most important fashion and beauty brands. the secret of Julia Roberts is that it has a youthful look, and above all very natural, nothing forced.

Here are three perfect options Julia Roberts to carry the costume tailor with youthful style. Relaxed alternatives, with trends, so you can imitate and adapt to your style. Ideal for a work meeting, but also for an outing with friends.

oversized version

Oversized tailoring knows no age and rejuvenates any style. In this case Julia Roberts choose an extra large crossover jacket in chocolate, a shade that never goes out of style. She combines it with a plain white t-shirt, a basic that you always have to have in your wardrobe. This look is even more youthful if you wear it with sneakers. As a coat, the actress decided to combine it with a classic cut coat in the same tone. Loose hair, with broken waves, is another detail that helps decontract the look, perfect for women over 50.

Oversized tailoring knows no age and rejuvenates any style. Combined with a simple white t-shirt, it is perfect.

shocking colors

Another trend that is going strong in terms of suits tailor and will help you get out of the classic jacket and pants, it is betting on color. Choosing intense colored tailoring is always a good alternative. In addition to being super trendy, it adds a youthful touch to classic-cut tailoring. In this case Julia Roberts have a costume turquoise color that suits you spectacular. It is important that you keep in mind that both pastel tones and intense colors are much more flattering than dark colors for women over 50 since they bring shine and luminosity to the face.

Choosing intense colored tailoring is always a good alternative.

Sport style

This alternative of costume tailor who wears Julia Roberts deserves medal, applause and kiss. She is perfect any way you look at her. Ideal to add a more youthful touch to your wardrobe if you are over 50. Red is a naturally flattering color: it looks good on brunettes and blondes. But the detail that makes the difference are the black and colored strips on the sides of the legs. They give it a relaxed touch, a sporty style that is very flattering. Another important point in this look: combine it with a classic cut white shirt, another item that cannot be missing in your wardrobe, and super high black stilettos that go great.

Related news

The detail of the black and colored straps on the sides of the legs gives it a relaxed touch, a sporty style that is very flattering.

Have you already chosen which of the looks with costume tailor of Julia Roberts best suits your style or personality? The key is to find a proposal that identifies you and makes you feel comfortable.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.