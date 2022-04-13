Julia Roberts shows how to wear trendy looks with a shirt

There are basic garments that yes or yes you should have in your wardrobe. The shirts are one of them because they result in that wildcard item, which you can combine in different ways to achieve different outfits. At 54 years old, Julia Roberts show that if you have a good T-shirt, a nice color, and a good cut, saves your day, you don’t need to think about what to wear. You know that with T-shirt you’ll be fine. And although we know that no one can have such an impressive smile and such spectacular charisma as the actress from Pretty Woman, the T-shirt It is a garment that suits us all.

at age 54 Julia Roberts shows how to wear outfits trend with T-shirt. Perfect for inspiration, imitation and copying.

The basic that we all have to have

We said it a thousand times and seeing this spectacular photo of Julia Roberts it bears repeating once more. A good one T-shirt white is an essential basic. It is preferable to invest in a T-shirt white of good cut and good lines that in several garments of the moment. because the T-shirt white will always make you look good. In this case Julia take one T-shirt with slightly puffed sleeves, with a delicate ruffled neckline and cuffs that give it a romantic and glamorous touch. You can wear it with a jean, as you chose Juliato give it a more youthful touch, but with tailored trousers it also looks impeccable.

The color and texture trend 2022

This T-shirt from Julia Roberts It has two trend items in this 2022. One is the color pink, which covers the catwalks, the shop windows and the street style in all its shades. It is a color that looks good on brunettes, blondes and redheads. You can choose it more intense or softer, anything goes. Another of the fashionable details of the T-shirt of the actress is the satin fabric, which gives it a more elegant and chic style. The bow also adds and gives it a special touch. You can make it more youthful and loosen it up a bit by combining it with light-colored jeans like she did. Julia Roberts. But of course with cigarette pants or a pencil skirt it also looks amazing.

shocking tones

This is a slightly more playful proposal if you are the one who always chooses black, blue or neutral tones. But shocking colors like fuchsia, green and yellow are a perfect 2022 trend for women of all ages. These shades are very flattering as they greatly lift any look. In this case Julia Roberts He chose a monochrome styling where the total bet is on this intense fuchsia. The T-shirt It is classic cut since color is everything. She combines it with several overlapping necklaces, which give the proposal a fresh and relaxed touch.

With bow and stitching

This T-shirt jacket type is a super versatile alternative, which serves to be well in a meeting at the office in the morning, a work lunch and an after office with friends. It has several details to highlight: the white stitching that contrasts with the brown tone of the T-shirtThey give it a modern and informal style. The bow on the front is also super flattering, as it helps to mark the waist well.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always!